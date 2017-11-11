England v Argentina preview: what time does the match start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?
What is it?
England's opening match of their autumn Test series at Twickenham. Eddie Jones' men will be playing Argentina, Australia and Samoa over the coming weeks.
When is it?
It's today, so Saturday, November 11.
What time is kick-off?
3pm GMT.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm.
What is the team news?
England
England have rested Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje. Red Rose head coach Eddie Jones had indicated he would stand down some of his British and Irish Lions due to their involvement in the summer tour to New Zealand and he has chosen to omit Farrell and Itoje from the match-day 23.
Henry Slade replaces Farrell at inside centre, holding off the challenge of Alex Lozowski who is named on the bench, and it is George Kruis and Courtney Lawes who are paired in the second row.
The openside duel has been won by Sam Underhill. Fellow rookie Tom Curry was originally named among the replacements but will now miss all of England's pre-Six Nations appointments because of a dislocated wrist.
Exeter's Sam Simmonds takes Curry's place on the bench.
England XV: M Brown (Harlequins); A Watson (Bath), J Joseph (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).
Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), H Williams (Exeter), J Launchbury (Wasps), S Simmonds (Exeter), D Care (Harlequins), A Lozowski (Saracens), S Rokoduguni (Bath).
-----
Argentina
Veteran Juan Martin Hernandez has been selected ahead of Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half as coach Daniel Hourcade opts for an experienced team.
There are four changes to the Argentina side that lost to Australia in their last Rugby Championship encounter in October, including the 35-year-old Hernandez's selection.
Santiago Garcia Botta comes into the front row in place of Lucas Noguera while Tomas Lavanini is back in the second row with Marco Kremer switching to flanker.
Ramiro Moyano returns after injury on the wing, with Matias Moroni moving inside to centre to replace Matias Orlando.
Argentina XV: S Garcia Botta, A Creevy, N Tetaz, M Alemanno, T Lavanini, P Matera, M Kremer, T Lezana, M Landajo, JM Hernandez, R Moyano, SI Gonzalez, M Moroni, E Boffelli, J Tuculet (all Jaguares).
Replacements: J Montoya, L Noguera Paz, E Pieretto, B Macome, L Senatore, G Bertranou, N Sanchez, S Cancelliere (all Jaguares).
What are they saying?
England coach Eddie Jones:
"They (Farrell and Itoje) hated not being selected, which is a great reaction. They hate it because they want to play every Test. They love playing for England. They are proud of playing for England and they want to be part of a winning team. Both unhappy. That's why they are such great players because they are so competitive.
"At the end of the day not everyone is on the same level and at the end of the day they have got to understand I run the team. I make the decisions. And I make those decisions in the best interests of the team and for the individual.
"We had to convince them, not just me but the rest of the staff, that it is in their best interests for this period of time. Then for next week we will try to work out what is in their best interests."
Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade:
"We have had some ups and downs. But we have done very good things during the Championship. What we need is to play at the same level for 80 minutes.
"England are a complete team, really efficient, but they have some weak points. The strategy will be to attack those weak points.
"You are always under pressure at the top level. The pressure is perhaps more on England. They are No 2 in the world, we are No 10. We are playing here, in the last part of our season. I think England have the pressure on top of us.
"If we lose it would be logical but if they lose it wouldn't. They have the pressure."
What are the odds?
England to win 1/20
Draw 45/1
Argentina to win 8/1
What's our prediction?
The Pumas have lost all but one of their nine Tests this year, dispatching only Georgia in June, and have been defeated in all three meetings with Eddie Jones' men - who they must also face in the pool phase of the 2019 World Cup. They also lost all six games in the recent Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Predicted score: 30-11