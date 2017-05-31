England v Bangladesh: Everything you need to know

England are tipped to fare well in the Champions Trophy and face Bangladesh in the tournament's opening match at The Oval on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan has confirmed Jason Roy will retain his place for England's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, meaning Jonny Bairstow is set to miss out once again.

After starring in Tests for England throughout 2016, wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow has made a strong case for regular one-day international selection in recent months.

His innings of 51 in Monday's defeat to South Africa, which helped Morgan's men recover from 20-6 to post an ultimately inadequate total of 153 all out with the three-match series already won, represented a third half-century in four ODI appearances this year.

However, with Ben Stokes set to return after missing the final South Africa clash with a knee problem, Bairstow's hopes of playing at The Oval on Thursday rested on England losing faith with Roy, who has made just 33 runs in five ODI innings this month.

In a news conference ahead of the eight-team tournament's first match, England captain Morgan confirmed Roy would keep his place at the top of the order alongside Alex Hales.

England begin the Champions Trophy as arguable favourites on home soil, following a number of strong performances since their abject exit from the 2015 World Cup.

Yet they will undoubtedly be wary of the threat posed by Bangladesh - who eliminated them from that last global 50-over tournament and are ranked sixth in the ICC's ODI rankings.

Australia and New Zealand make up the other opposition in Group A and will meet at Edgbaston on Friday.

KEY PLAYERS

It remains to be seen whether Stokes will be fully fit for bowling duty on Thursday, as he continues to battle a knee injury. Either way, the in-form all-rounder will definitely play and is likely to be high on confidence after hitting a century against South Africa in his last outing.

Bangladesh will look to opener Tamim Iqbal - a player who has made plenty of runs against England in the past - to put on a show at the top of the order.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

LAST ODI MEETING:

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed 4-43 as England won their last ODI with Bangladesh by four wickets in October to seal a 2-1 away series win.

QUOTES:

"It certainly was a wake-up call in the fact that you need to be able to adapt in different circumstances." - England captain Morgan reflects on his side's disappointing display at Lord's on Monday in their final match ahead of the tournament.

"Yes, the last match wasn't that good, but I hope the batters will understand their role and not think too much about yesterday [Tuesday]." - Opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza does not expect his side to be scarred by a score of 84 all out in Tuesday's warm-up game against India.

OPTA STATS:

- England have won eight of their last nine ODI matches; the sole defeat coming in Monday's dead rubber against South Africa.

- England have also registered victories in eight of their last 10 ODI matches at The Oval. They claimed a 10-wicket win in their only previous meeting with Bangladesh at the London venue (in June 2005).

- Bangladesh are appearing in the Champions Trophy group stage for the first time since 2004. England have progressed beyond the group stage in three of their last four attempts, losing the final on home soil to India four years ago.