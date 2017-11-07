England vice-captaincy role for Ashes not important, says Broad

England are set to announce a new vice captain to Joe Root, but Stuart Broad says it does not matter who gets the role.

Stuart Broad says it is immaterial who is named as England vice-captain for the Ashes as several senior players will be on hand to offer help to skipper Joe Root.

A deputy to Root is set to be announced with Ben Stokes still the subject of an active police investigation.

All-rounder Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol in September.

He was released under investigation without charge, but is suspended by the ECB until the police conclude their case.

Seamer Broad - England's second highest Test wicket taker - is one of the favourites to be offered the position, but he does not believe it matters who gets the nod.

"I don't see the vice-captaincy as particularly important in cricket really. You have an amount of senior players who always have an input and you want to open everything to the whole group," Broad told Sky Sports.

"In cricket, the vice-captain literally takes over if the captain runs off the field and needs the toilet or something. The captain could run off and just say someone take over for an over.

"With the senior players we've got, everyone is having input into tactics and how we're going.

"We're always talking on the field so I don't think it's a particularly important role and in the group, it's not even been talked about."