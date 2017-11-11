England vs Argentina live: What time does it start, when is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

England return to international action for the first time this season as they take on Argentina in the first of three autumn Tests at Twickenham, with Australia and Samoa set to follow over the next three weekends. Follow the latest here.

England vs Argentina kicks off at 15:00 GMT

Eddie Jones rests Mauro Itoje and Owen Farrell

Henry Slade and Courtney Lawes start, with Sam Underhill making home debut

Sam Simmonds could win first cap from the bench

Juan Martin Hernandez starts at No 10 with Nicolas Sanchez on the bench

The clash will be the third time that England and Argentina have met this year, with Eddie Jones’ side claiming a 2-0 series victory in the summer despite taking a hugely inexperienced squad to South America due to the British and Irish Lions call-ups.

However, this time around England are back to almost full strength, although Jones has elected to rest two of his most influential players in Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje due to their “exceptional” schedules. The likes of Anthony Watson, Courtney Lawes and Dan Cole all return though, while Elliot Daly has somehow recovered from a slight knee ligament tear two weeks ago to take his place in the starting line-up.

One player who will not take a part though is Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry. The 19-year-old was named on the replacements’ bench by Jones, only to dislocate a bone in his wrist in training on Thursday that required surgery and has subsequently ruled him out for three months.

In Curry’s absence, Sam Simmonds is called up to the squad and the Exeter Chiefs back-row could make his debut on Saturday if he comes on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the autumn international.

When is it?

England vs Argentina takes place on Saturday 11 November.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 14:00 GMT. Highlights will be shown on BBC Two on Sunday 12 November from 13:00 GMT.