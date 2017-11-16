England vs Australia: Anthony Watson starts at full-back as Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje return

Anhony Watson starts at full-back as England make four changes for the Test against Australia: Getty

Anthony Watson will make his first international start at full-back when England take on Australia this Saturday after Mike Brown was ruled out of selection due to the head injury that he suffered last weekend, with Owen Farrell returning to the side and Maro Itoje named among the replacements.

After being rested from last weekend’s 21-8 victory over Argentina, Farrell and Itoje return to the match-day 23, although only Farrell makes the starting line-up as he replaces Henry Slade at inside centre.

Head coach Eddie Jones decided that Brown would not be up for selection after failing to pass the return-to-play protocols this week, following his concussion suffered in an aerial challenge by Argentina full-back Joaquin Tuculet. With Brown absent for the first time since Jones took charge of England, the Australia moves Watson to full-back – where he played after Brown’s removal last Saturday – and brings fit-again Jonny May in on the right wing, with Elliot Daly continuing on the left wing.

Jonathan Joseph partners Farrell in the centre with Ben Youngs and George Ford once again linking up in the half-backs, and the only other change comes in the second-row where Joe Launchbury starts alongside Courtney Lawes, with Itoje only named on the bench,

The front-row remains unchanged with Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley and Dan Cole starting, while the back-row sees Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill and Nathan Hughes given another run out.

A strong replacements’ bench sees Joe Marler come in for Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge, who drops out of the side, with Itoje filling the void left by Launchbury’s promotions. Sam Simmonds remains in the squad after picking up his first cap last weekend, while Slade is included along with last Saturday’s try-scorer Semesa Rokoduguni. Jamie George and Danny Care make up the rest of the replacements.