England vs Australia, autumn international: Kick-off time, TV channel, prediction and team news

What is it?

England's biggest test of the autumn - a clash against old rivals Australia at Twickenham.

When is it?

This Saturday. November 18, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

The usual. 3pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Action from 2pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.55pm. There will also be highlights on Sky Sports Action at 11pm. Or, if you don't have Sky, you can follow all the action with us when this very page turns into our live blog.

What is the team news?

England

Owen Farrell has been recalled for England's clash with Australia after being rested for the autumn opener against Argentina.

Farrell is picked at inside centre in place of Henry Slade, who drops to the replacements' bench, in one of two changes in personnel to the backline that helped topple the Pumas 21-8.

Jonny May's recovery from a hamstring strain sees him selected on the right wing while Mike Brown's failure to recover from concussion sees Anthony Watson start at full-back for the first time.

Maro Itoje was also rested against Argentina and must now settle for a place among the replacements, while Joe Launchbury is selected as Courtney Lawes' second row partner after George Kruis was dropped.

In total England have made three changes in personnel and one positional switch after labouring past Argentina.

Apart from Itoje's inclusion on the bench, Jones has named his strongest available 23 for the biggest home game of the year against a Wallabies side who have won their last four Tests and are unbeaten in seven.