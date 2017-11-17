England vs Australia: Eddie Jones hits back at Michael Cheika for refusing to meet referee after late-tackle criticism

Eddie Jones has hit back at Michael Cheika after his England side were accused of tackling Australian players late: Getty

Eddie Jones has criticised Australia for seeking to influence referee Ben O'Keeffe through the media.

Jones was responding to claims made by Michael Cheika that England deliberately target the half-backs with late tackles and will attempt to "bully" the Wallabies in Saturday's Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

Cheika had indicated he would not attend the customary eve-of-match meeting with the referee, but it is understood that he will now talk to O'Keeffe.

“Obviously Australia enjoy the media more than the referee,” Jones said after England's captain's run at Twickenham on Friday morning.

“I have coached over 100 Tests and before every Test I have had a meeting with the referee.

“It's a sign of respect that you want to know what he wants from the game. It's a mutual exchange of information for the benefit of the game.

“We have played four games against Australia and had good referees in those games.

“Obviously Cheika feels the referees haven't done a good job so possibly he should be taking that up with the referee and not the media.”

In contrast to Cheika's approach, Jones launched a charm offensive on O'Keeffe by highlighting the 28-year-old Kiwi's background as a qualified eye specialist.

“We always meet the referee - there's nothing unusual about that,” Jones said.

Mike Brown attended training on Friday despite being ruled out with concussion