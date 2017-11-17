England vs Australia: When is it, what time does it kick-off, where can I watch it, what TV channel and team news?

England take on Australia for the first time this year looking to add to Eddie Jones’ record of 20 victories in 21 Tests, and maintain his unbeaten record against his native country and old sparring partner Michael Cheika.

Jones and Cheika used to play together for Randwick earlier in their careers before making the move into coaching, with Cheika now coaching the national team that Jones did from 2001 until 2005. Their friendship off their pitch is matched by their rivalry on it, and there has been no shortage of verbal barbs in the build-up to this latest encounter.

England have the momentum, having beaten Australia four times in 2016, but the Wallabies arrive in London of the back of hugely important victories over New Zealand and Wales.

That form has led Jones to recall his two World Rugby Player of the Year nominees, with Owen Farrell replacing Henry Slade at inside centre and Maro Itoje among the replacements at the expense of the dropped George Kruis. Joe Launchbury has been promoted to the starting second-row, while Jonny May is back on the wing after recovering from injury with Anthony Watson moving to full-back in the absence of Mike Brown.

Australia, meanwhile, have been hit by a big loss ahead of the Test after second-row Adam Coleman was ruled out with a thumb injury, forcing Cheika into his only change as uncapped lock Blake Enever starts with Lopeti Timani among the replacements.

When is it?

England vs Australia takes place on Saturday 18 November at Twickenham Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00.

Where can I watch it?

The Test will be shown live on Sky Sport Action from 14:00 and Sky Sports Main Event from 14:55. Highlights will be shown on BBC Two from 13:00.

Teams...

England: Anthony Watson; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley, Dan Cole; Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury; Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Maro Itoje, Sam Simmonds, Danny Care, Alex Lozowski, Semesa Rokoduguni.

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu; Rob Simmons, Blake Enever; Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Philip, Ben McCalman, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt.