England vs Brazil: live score updates

7:50PM

Have you ever seen Millwall look as glamorous as this?

7:48PM

Do you remember Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

A great England international of a forgotten time:

7:44PM

Jason Burt: We should applaud Southgate for courage of his convictions

I loved this piece from last night by Jason Burt on Southgate's strong-minded opinions reflecting a real attitude for change.

Here's the first bit:

If he is fit then Nathaniel Chalobah will be in the England squad for the World Cup. The 22-year-old is recovering from fracturing a kneecap and the hope is that he will be back playing for Watford by the end of March, if not before. If that happens then Gareth Southgate can be expected to take Chalobah as part of his 23-man squad, even though the midfielder will have played only a handful of Premier League matches and is yet to be capped by the senior England team. Why? Because he fits the vision. He fits the plan. He fits the way England will play. Because, in Southgate, England have, in fact, the boldest manager in recent times, the boldest, since Terry Venables back in the mid-90s. Venables was such a strong influence on Southgate, who played under him at Euro 96, and the way he wants his England to operate.

7:42PM

Neymar just hanging out

7:33PM

Lee Dixon is scared of Brazil... from the warm-up

"If that warm-up is anything to go by... we're in trouble. It was awesome watching them."

7:31PM

All the goalkeepers

That young chap on the right is Angus Gunn, who is currently playing very well for Norwich in the Championship. He hasn't played a single Premier League game for Man City, who own him, but that hasn't put Gareth Southgate off bringing him into the squad. I think it's great that Southgate actually treats the Under-21s as a stepping stone and doesn't just pick whoever happens to be famous at the time.

7:20PM

Brazil starting lineup

I can't find a teamsheet anywhere for some reason but this is what I believe to be the starting XI from various bits of online research. Harry Maguire is going to be defending against Coutinho, Jesus and Neymar this evening. It'll be fun to watch.

Brazil

Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Casemiro, Augusto, Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

7:06PM

Hello!

Greetings everyone and welcome to our liveblog for tonight's international exhibition, as it would be referred to in ISS 98. That's a 90s video game reference for you there.

In more relevant news, here is the England team.

England

Joe Hart keeps his place in goal, while Joe Gomez - who was excellent against Germany - starts this time in place of the injured Phil Jones. Loftus-Cheek gets another chance to make that number 10 shirt adjust to his frame and does so in behind a front two of Vardy and Rashford, which suggests this is a team built for the counter-attack. That is fast.

Hart; Gomez, Maguire, Stones; Bertrand, Livermore, Dier, Walker, Loftus-Cheek; Vardy, Rashford.

Gareth Southgate was bold and loud with his thoughts on how highly England players should regard national (football) duty, taking aim at those who pull out of friendlies like this one at short notice:

“Coutinho hasn’t played for a few weeks for Liverpool, but he is there for Brazil. I imagine part of that is because he is thinking ‘if I’m not there and I’m not playing and someone else goes in, do I get the shirt back?’

“Maybe we haven’t had that, but I think moving forward we will have and I think that will affect people’s approach, definitely.”