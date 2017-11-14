England vs Brazil – player ratings: Who starred and who flopped at Wembley?

England striker Jamie Vardy failed to trouble Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday night - Action Plus

England

Joe Hart

Nervy start following his recall but had only two real saves to make, which he did expertly from Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho. 7/10



Joe Gomez

Impossible to tell he had only come off the bench to make his debut against Germany on Friday, with the England Under-21 captain looking right at home. 8/10



John Stones

Thrice made vital interceptions to thwart Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus and Neymar to further banish memories of his error-strewn displays of old. 8/10



Harry Maguire

One horrible pass showed why Maguire would never be picked by Brazil, but he again did everything asked of him defensively against another superior side. 7/10



Kyle Walker

Hard to recall a match in which he has so seldom cross the halfway line but he more than did his job going the other way. 7/10



