England vs Brazil: teams, injury news and prediction

It's an international friendly as both England and Brazil start to look ahead towards next year's World Cup in Russia.

Wembley will once again play host to the match just days after Gareth Southgate's side played out a goalless draw with Germany.

Tuesday November 14.

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight.

Glenn Hoddle will once again be on commentary duty for ITV's international coverage

You can watch the match live on ITV 1 with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Gareth Southgate has had to deal with a number of high-profile withdrawals including Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Jack Butland pulled out of the squad just hours before kick off at Wembley after breaking his finger in training.

England will also be without Manchester United defender Phil Jones who aggravated a thigh injury in Friday night's draw with Germany.

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke has been added to the squad, as well as Under-20 World Cup-winning captain Lewis Cook and Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

What are they saying?

Gareth Southgate

Southgate praised the performances of England's debutants in Friday night's friendly with Germany.

“Jordan had an excellent game,” Southgate said. “Good experience for him, we can wrap him up now, he can go back [to Everton], we assess him now in the next period with his club and good that he goes away with a real positive experience.

"Now’s an opportunity for Joe to have experience against top opposition as well and we’re all aware that there’s really good competition for places in that area of the pitch.

“We’ve got a period now of six months where all our goalkeeping department can show what they can do. What he [Pickford] has shown is that he’s been able to make his debut at Wembley, play with composure, show all the things that he’s got, he’s still a young goalkeeper who is still learning, there’s things for him to improve on but it was a really positive debut.”

“Someone said to me, ‘[the emergence of young talent] is causing you selection headaches’. No, because you want competition for places. The best way to get the maximum out of a player is competition for your place and no opportunity to take [your foot] off the gas in training or in any of the matches. And then you have to perform.

"You support people in difficult moments but, equally, when you have got that competition it drives the level of training. The energy in training has been high.”

“We could take the short-term view regarding who might be more experienced going into a tournament and have more big-match experience, or we think outside the box and have a look at a few players we want to find out more about and see how they cope.

"There’s something bigger I’m working for than just getting results in the short-term and my own personal ambitions. If you’re a coach your mindset has to be to help people improve and maximise what’s possible. It is the right decision for England.

“When it comes to the World Cup, I will go with what I think is the best squad. At the moment, I believe the best would include a lot those young players. It’s easy to be swayed at times by needing experience, but you can have 100 experiences of the same thing or 10 different experiences that make you a more rounded person.

"These young players have also had experience of winning youth tournaments, playing high-level matches, and challenges to get to where they are in their path. So they’ve had to show some resilience of their own.

“We’d love to have a team full of players who have won the Champions League but we haven’t got that. But I want players who will be fearless, prepared to have the ball and show what they are capable of on the biggest stage.”

Tite

"Even though Southgate has only had 13 games (as manager) so far, with Dele Alli, Kane and the experience of (Gary) Cahill, that tradition counts, so I see England as one of the favourites," Tite said on Monday.

"I'm not just saying that because I'm here at Wembley, speaking in front of English people.

"Historically, England's (football) is a mix between technical football, on the floor, but also physical contact, quality, short passing, triangulation.

"In the Premier League there are so many foreign coaches and different players. It's a very strong league with different styles."

Brazil's head coach was forced to deny suggestions he and Neymar had a poor working relationshipin the build-up to tonight's match.

"I keep hearing that Tite has problems with Neymar and I am tired of hearing that... we are tired of it," the 56-year-old Brazilian said.

"I know that if he did have problems, then he would have the decency and the good character to talk about them in the dressing room.

"I can talk about Neymar's temperament, his good nature and his big heart."

What are the betting odds?

England 4/1

Draw 11/4

Brazil 8/11

What's our prediction?

Brazil have brought a full-strength to London and should have too much firepower for England's depleted team.

England 0-2 Brazil