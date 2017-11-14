England vs Brazil: What time is it, what TV channel, stream information, kick-off time, odds and match preview
Gareth Southgate knows his bold approach could be risky, but the England manager is ready to take a young and "fearless" squad to the World Cup.
Five-time world champions Brazil lie in wait tonight after Friday's encouraging goalless draw with holders Germany, with experimentation replacing pragmatism as the Three Lions prepare for Russia.
Eric Dier will again captain an injury-hit England side that utilise a three-man defence and the youth at their disposal, with a trio of uncapped players pushing for their debuts after five made their international bows on Friday.
Jordan Pickford, Joe Gomez and man-of-the-match Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressed their boss on a night when the youngsters showed more in one match "than you might see in many more games from other players".
When is it?
The game takes place on Tuesday November 14 – TONIGHT!
It kicks-off at 8pm.
What TV channel is it on?
ITV will be showing their match, their live coverage begins at 7.30pm.
You can also watch online via the ITV Hub.
Can I still get tickets?
Nah you’re too late. It’s old out. Sorry.
What have they been saying?
Gareth Southgate on Marcus Rashford: “It's amazing really that he's been a player who's been able to dip under the radar as we think so much of him, not only his ability, but his mentality and his maturity.
“He's a very exciting player, but grounded, wants to improve all the time. For me he's going to be a top player. He has all the attributes of the top players I've worked with, but he's still only 20.
“Quite often we look across at each other in training and raise our eyebrows at some of the things he does. He's a very exciting player."
“Jose (Mourinho) wouldn't mess around, but he picks him in all the big games and is on the field in nearly every game.
“We wanted to look after him last summer as we see him as a big part of our future. He'll score goals... his technique and his finishing ability are tremendous.”
Dani Alves on his team-mate Gabriel Jesus: “I wasn't joking when I called him the new Ronaldo.
“He's already great and will get better. For all that he's done, all that he's achieved, there's no pressure.
“He's doing what he loves.”
Predicted line-ups
England XI: Hart; Maguire, Stones, Cahill; Walker, Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Bertrand; Rashford, Vardy
Brazil XI: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Coutinho, Paulinho, Augusto, Neymar; Jesus
What are the odds?
England to win: 4/1
Brazil to win: 3/4
Draw: 13/5