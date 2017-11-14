England vs Brazil: What time is it, what TV channel, stream information, kick-off time, odds and match preview

Gareth Southgate knows his bold approach could be risky, but the England manager is ready to take a young and "fearless" squad to the World Cup.

Five-time world champions Brazil lie in wait tonight after Friday's encouraging goalless draw with holders Germany, with experimentation replacing pragmatism as the Three Lions prepare for Russia.

Eric Dier will again captain an injury-hit England side that utilise a three-man defence and the youth at their disposal, with a trio of uncapped players pushing for their debuts after five made their international bows on Friday.

Jordan Pickford, Joe Gomez and man-of-the-match Ruben Loftus-Cheek impressed their boss on a night when the youngsters showed more in one match "than you might see in many more games from other players".

Loftus-Cheek appeared assured and assertive on his international debut