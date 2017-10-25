England vs Brazil Under 17 World Cup semi-final: live score updates
England 1 (Brewster 10') - 1 (Wesley 21') Brazil
36 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil
Oakley-Boothe does really well in the centre of the pitch to keep the ball under pressure and with a little sharp turn, keeps things neat and tidy. Brazil win it back as England attack and the crowd roars them on as players race up the pitch for the counter-attack.
33 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil
Oakley-Boothe takes too long on the ball and is robbed of it. He works hard to try and get back to make up for his mistake but clearly fouls Alan and is booked.
Brazil have the free-kick, take it short to Wesley, and he shoots from miles out like he's Adriano in Pro Evo 6. The goalie gets down to his left to save but spills it again... he's not looked too confident at keeping the ball in his grasp. Maybe it's really slippy.
30 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil
Latibeaudiere rises well in the six yard box to beat everyone to the ball but heads it wide of the goal! That should be 2-1.
BRAZIL ARE CLEAN THROUGH! Brenner is able to run in behind the defence - who are all over the place - and shoots wide while one on one with the goalkeeper. Awful positional awareness by England's back line there. Hopefully for them that's a lesson learned - this game is very open.
27 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil
McEachran wants a penalty as Paulinho comes across and knocks him over inside the area. It's fairly innocuous but technically that is a foul....
Nothing given. Paulinho has hurt himself quite badly here though and is receiving treatment while both teams drink A LOT of water. There's even some sort of cold water steam machine thing spraying the players to help cool them down. It does look incredibly hot out on the pitch.
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!
England 1 - 1 (Wesley 21') Brazil
Brazil strike back! England don't defend this particularly well but Paulinho's smart one-two was the key to unlock the door. He gets the pass back, shoots and the goalkeeper parries. It falls to Wesley, who is a full-back, and he beats Latibeaudiere to the ball to put it into the bottom corner.
20 mins - England 1 - 0 Brazil
England have to clear another dangerous ball into the box. Oakley-Boothe gets back to hoof away the danger.
Brazil attack down the right and Paulinho - who looks like he might be the best player on the pitch - takes the ball to feet, turns and puts it on his left foot inside the penalty area. He has far too much space but drags it wide. Brazil starting to click with each other now.
17 mins - England 1 - 0 Brazil
Latibeaudiere spots the danger and makes a well-timed challenge to prevent it becoming a real problem for England. Brazil take a short corner and from the edge of the box the ball is sent towards the back post. LINCOLN IS THERE! HE MUST SCORE! But he misses! What a wasted opportunity that is. It should be 1-1.
14 mins - England 1 - 0 Brazil
Steven Sessegnon is booked for a fairly silly tackle on the right wing, giving Brazil a dangerous free-kick opportunity.
Alan chips it to the back post, the defender boots it clear.
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!
England 1 (Brewster 10') - 0 Brazil
Absolutely brilliant from England! They control possession so well in the final third, linking passes around and showing excellent movement before the ball is chipped over the top of a crowded box into Brewster's path.
His first shot is straight at the keeper and saved... the second is buried! England lead Brazil!
9 mins - England 0 - 0 Brazil
Scratch that. A poor pass out to the left wing from centre goes straight over the England winger's head and out for a Brazil throw. McEachran does well to win it back but Brazil are attacking again and seem to have the majority of the crowd behind them.
Alan tries a shot from 35 yards but it's low and Anderson can easily save it, though does let the ball spill out of his grasp.
Foden drives down the right, gets to the byline and it looks like he's not going to make it in time... but he does! And pulls it back for Brewster on the edge of the six yard box! He misses the ball! What a chance.
6 mins - England 0 - 0 Brazil
England press high and Hudson-Odoi wins it back, laying the ball to Foden near the edge of the box. He shoots but puts it way over the bar. Promising signs from England.
3 mins - England 0 - 0 Brazil
The first 40 seconds are made of two throw-ins, with Brazil and England taking their time over the choice of pass. Eventually Foden gets it, his first touch is excellent and he links a one-two to get into Brazil's defensive third... but England lose out. Brazil get it forward quickly and Anderson has to come off his line and be careful not to handle outside the box! He passes out to the left and England try to keep the ball but Brazil press high. Brazil seem full of energy.
KICK-OFF
And we're off. Brazil get things started.
National anthems next
Here come the players!
It's time for international soccer!
Weather in India
As you've probably guessed, it's quite warm in Kolkata - 29 degrees Celsius to be precise. And for the real weather fans, it's 69 per cent humidity and five m/s wind. Fascinating stuff.
What else can we learn? The referee is from Romania. Does that do anything for you?
Starting lineups
Brazil
Brazao (gk), Wesley, Vitao (c), Halter, Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Brenner
England
Anderson (gk), McEachran, Guehi, Panzo, Foden, Oakley-Boothe, Brewster, Hudson-Odoi, Latebaudiere (c), Sessegnon, Gibbs White
Welcome
Hello everyone and welcome to a liveblog covering England in an actual World Cup semi-final. It's Under-17s but still a huge achievement and in a wider context, massively exciting for English football as a whole. The Under-20s won the World Cup and this Under-17s side were runners up in the European Championships earlier this year.
Preview
England play Brazil in the semi-final of the Under-17 World Cup in Kolkata, India on Wednesday afternoon as they attempt to replicate the achievements of the Under-20s and win the entire tournament.
The Young Lions won their group by beating Iraq, Mexico and Chile, before defeating Japan on penalties in the last 16 and then the USA 4-1 to reach this stage of the competition. Brazil had to come from behind to beat Germany in an entertaining quarter final and are the slight favourites with the bookies to win this clash.
England's star forward Jadon Sancho was recalled by Borussia Dortmund before the knock-out stages, having scored three goals in the group. Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is England's top scorer, with four goals and Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is England's second top scorer, with two.
Other players to watch out for include Man City's Phil Foden, who impressed during pre-season, and Brazil's Lincoln, who is a future wonderkid in Football Manager. They rarely get their scouting wrong.