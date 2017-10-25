England vs Brazil Under 17 World Cup semi-final: live score updates

England 1 (Brewster 10') - 1 (Wesley 21') Brazil

1:05PM

36 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil

Oakley-Boothe does really well in the centre of the pitch to keep the ball under pressure and with a little sharp turn, keeps things neat and tidy. Brazil win it back as England attack and the crowd roars them on as players race up the pitch for the counter-attack.

1:02PM

33 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil

Oakley-Boothe takes too long on the ball and is robbed of it. He works hard to try and get back to make up for his mistake but clearly fouls Alan and is booked.

Brazil have the free-kick, take it short to Wesley, and he shoots from miles out like he's Adriano in Pro Evo 6. The goalie gets down to his left to save but spills it again... he's not looked too confident at keeping the ball in his grasp. Maybe it's really slippy.

1:00PM

30 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil

Latibeaudiere rises well in the six yard box to beat everyone to the ball but heads it wide of the goal! That should be 2-1.

BRAZIL ARE CLEAN THROUGH! Brenner is able to run in behind the defence - who are all over the place - and shoots wide while one on one with the goalkeeper. Awful positional awareness by England's back line there. Hopefully for them that's a lesson learned - this game is very open.

12:56PM

27 mins - England 1 - 1 Brazil

McEachran wants a penalty as Paulinho comes across and knocks him over inside the area. It's fairly innocuous but technically that is a foul....

Nothing given. Paulinho has hurt himself quite badly here though and is receiving treatment while both teams drink A LOT of water. There's even some sort of cold water steam machine thing spraying the players to help cool them down. It does look incredibly hot out on the pitch.