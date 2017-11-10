England vs Germany live: What time is it on, where can I watch it, team news, odds, prediction

Gareth Southgate’s injury-hit England squad tale on Germany at Wembley on Friday night as preparations start for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, with both clubs qualifying from their groups relatively untroubled.

Remembrance of those lost in war will take centre stage with both sides wearing the poppy on the eve of Armistice Day.

However for England and their players it is also an opportunity to impress and push home why they should be on the plane to Russia in 2018, with a number of debuts expected.

There will be no Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph or Harry Winks after they all pulled out earlier in the week with injuries meaning the likes of Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will make their England bows.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV from 7.30pm or you can follow along with The Independent’s live blog here.

It’s a big game for…

Eric Dier. At 23, Dier becomes England’s fifth-youngest post-war captain and has arguably the only regular, other than Danny Rose, in the starting XI, a lot of the responsibility falls on him to lead a side with three debutants likely to start the game. He scored the winner against Germany last year and a similar performance will be required of him on Friday night.

Player to watch…

Take your pick. Three debutants all eager to make a name for themselves against Germany, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is likely to be the most busy of the trio given the visitors’ firepower going forward. Abraham will need to take his opportunities as and when they come because they could be few and far between while Loftus-Cheek will be tasked with supplying the on-loan Swansea striker.

Previous three meetings…

Germany 1 (Podolski) England 0, 22 March 2017

Germany 2 (Kroos, Gomez) England 3 (Kane, Vardy, Dier), 26 March 2016

England 0 Germany 1 (Mertesacker), 19 November, 2013

Form guide…

England: DLWWWW

Germany: DWWWWW

Odds…

England: 16/5

Germany: 1/1

Draw: 27/10