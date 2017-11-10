England vs Germany: team news, injuries and latest odds for Wembley friendly
What is it?
It's England vs Germany, the first of two friendlies for Gareth Southgate's side in this international break.
When is it?
It's on Friday November 10 - ie today.
What time is kick-off?
It's an 8pm GMT start at Wembley.
What TV channel is it on?
You can watch this one on ITV. Mark Pougatch will be joined by Lee Dixon, Ryan Giggs and Ian Wright from 7.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow the match here throughout with Rob Bagchi.
What is the team news?
England:
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to make his England debut in Friday's friendly against Germany, Press Association Sport understands.
The 21-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, earned his first senior call-up for the upcoming friendlies along with Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez.
Gareth Southgate's men kick-off their World Cup preparations against Germany on Friday, when it is understood Loftus-Cheek will be handed a starting role.
Brazil arrive at Wembley next Tuesday for the final match of 2017 - a year the Three Lions end without a string of key players.
Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks have all pulled out of the squad through injury, as have Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph.
Furthermore, Gary Cahill is a doubt for injury-hit England after missing training on the eve of the friendly with a back complaint.
Such are the lack of options that Chelsea's Jay Dasilva, on loan at Charlton, and Fulham's Tayo Edun - members of the triumphant European Under-19 squad - trained with the senior squad on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards and Jake Clarke-Salter of Chelsea trained with Southgate's side.
Burnley's Jack Cork, who has been called up by the senior team for the first time, was among those training at St George's Park.
Predicted team: Pickford; Rose, Maguire, Stones, Jones, Trippier; Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Livermore; Abraham, Vardy
Germany:
Germany defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Friday's friendly against England because of muscular problems, and Toni Kroos' participation is in doubt.
The German soccer federation says Boateng's omission is a "precaution" cleared with coach Joachim Loew, and that the Bayern Munich defender may yet play in the team's friendly against France in Cologne the following Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Boateng played one season in England for Manchester City before joining Bayern in 2011.
Kroos also missed training on Wednesday, because of a stomach bug, while goalkeeper Kevin Trapp skipped it because of a respiratory tract infection and Mats Hummels completed individual exercises in the team hotel.
Predicted team: Ter Stegen; Halstenberg, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich; Gundogan, Ozil, Can; Sane, Wagner, Drazx
What are they saying?
Gareth Southgate on Jack Wilshere:
"Jack played as a number 10 all of last season... ," Southgate told reporters. "That is not the way we are playing. When we have played with a 10, we have had Dele (Alli) and (Adam) Lallana.
"I don't think Jack is a 10. I think he is a deeper player, but he is not playing deeper.
"But I want to be clear: I really like Jack Wilshere as a player. I think he is a talent and I really respect him as an individual. And I'm hoping that we are in a position in March where we can pick him."
What are the odds?
- England - 13/5
- Germany - 21/20
- Draw - 12/5
What's our prediction?
England's makeshift side will have a difficult night against a strong Germany XI, so expect a narrow defeat. Perhaps 0-1.