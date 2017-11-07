England vs Germany: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England will take on Germany in the first of two high-profile friendlies during the current international break on Friday.

After facing the world champions at Wembley, the Three Lions will play Brazil in London four days later.

Gareth Southgate will hope to test his side against top-class opposition ahead of next summer's World Cup but is without a number of key players.

Game England vs Germany Date Friday, November 10 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Eric Dier England More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live and for free on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.