England vs Samoa, autumn international: live score updates
- Will Greenwood: How England can become the No 1 team in world rugby
- Maggie Alphonsi: I know exactly how Jamie George feels playing second fiddle to England captain Dylan Hartley, but his time will come
Samoa's off-field troubles
Of course so much of the build-up to this fixture over the last month has centred on Samoa's financial issues, after their president claimed the side was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Dan Leo, the former Samoa lock, meanwhile has been working hard behind the scenes to insure that Pacific Island players over in Europe have the right support network to help them settle.
Back at home, players have the support of their families, their villages, their church. Sometimes being away from that is when problems can arise.
We use a counselling group in Australia who are trained to work with Pacific Island communities, and the sessions take place over Skype for not just the players but the families too.
New England captain
Well, new 'co-captain'. The concept gets a lot of stick but given how Eddie Jones (and every other coach) wants as many leaders on the park as possible, naming a couple of captains hardly seems that odd.
Anyway, one of them today is George Ford, and he caught up with the Telegraph's Charlie Morgan earlier this week.
“It just fits in with what I do in the week and in the game. Not much changes. What the coaches and Eddie want is he wants the players to drive things, to pick everything up and lead things and take things forward.
“From Dylan [Hartley] to Owen [Farrell] to Maro [Itoje] to George Kruis to Danny Care, we are all trying to do our bit to try and take this team forward.”
One other game on the early schedule
Scotland and Australia looks set to be a cracker at Murrayfield, and you can follow every minute of that here in the safe hands of Will Magee.
Welcome
Afternoon everybody, thanks for following our coverage of England's third and final autumn Test against Samoa at Twickenham.
England have warned Samoa "we hit hard too" as they prepare to face the physical onslaught .
Defence coach Paul Gustard insists Eddie Jones' men have nothing to fear against the big-tackling Pacific Islanders as they seek to conclude the autumn series with a 22nd victory in 23 Tests under their Australia head coach.
"It's too easy to stereotype people of certain descent. They hit hard but we have guys who hit hard too," Gustard said.
"We've got some big hitters. There's not many people that tackle harder than Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler or whoever.
"We've got guys who can stop people in their tracks as well - big guys who can hit and run hard."
Financially-stricken Samoa have lost all six Tests they have played this year, but with seven English-based players in their starting XV, the 25-1 underdogs will be looking to sign off 2017 with a morale-boosting performance.
"Samoa are big men, run quick and have athleticism and desire. They will also want to perform after their loss to Romania," Gustard said.
"We're expecting that and have to throw a few metaphorical punches of our own, be able to attack them and take on that challenge and conquer it.
"Samoa can score points - we saw that against Scotland. They're a dangerous team if you allow them to be.
"We want to go up a level from last week. We feel like we've made a couple of big inroads over the past year and now we want to go up another level this weekend."
Teams
England: M Brown (Harlequins); J May (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), A Lozowski (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester Tigers, co-captain), D Care (Harlequins), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens 19), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), M Itoje (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins, co-captain), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs). Replacements: D Hartley (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs), N Isiekwe (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), P Francis (Northampton Saints), S Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby).
Samoa : A Tuala, P Perez, K Fonotia, A Leiua, D Lemi, T Nanai-Williams, D Polataivao; J Lay, M Matu'u, D Brighouse, J Tyrell, C Vui (captain), P Fa'asalele, TJ Ioane, J Lam. Replacements: M Leiataua, J Lay, H Sasagi, F Lemalu, O Treviranus, M Matavao, R Lee-Lo, JJ Taulagi.
Referee: A Brace (Ireland)