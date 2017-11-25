England vs Samoa, autumn international: live score updates

2:28PM

Samoa's off-field troubles

Of course so much of the build-up to this fixture over the last month has centred on Samoa's financial issues, after their president claimed the side was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Dan Leo, the former Samoa lock, meanwhile has been working hard behind the scenes to insure that Pacific Island players over in Europe have the right support network to help them settle.

Back at home, players have the support of their families, their villages, their church. Sometimes being away from that is when problems can arise. We use a counselling group in Australia who are trained to work with Pacific Island communities, and the sessions take place over Skype for not just the players but the families too.

2:14PM

New England captain

Well, new 'co-captain'. The concept gets a lot of stick but given how Eddie Jones (and every other coach) wants as many leaders on the park as possible, naming a couple of captains hardly seems that odd.

Anyway, one of them today is George Ford, and he caught up with the Telegraph's Charlie Morgan earlier this week.

“It just fits in with what I do in the week and in the game. Not much changes. What the coaches and Eddie want is he wants the players to drive things, to pick everything up and lead things and take things forward. “From Dylan [Hartley] to Owen [Farrell] to Maro [Itoje] to George Kruis to Danny Care, we are all trying to do our bit to try and take this team forward.”

Credit: ACTION IMAGES More