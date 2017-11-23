England vs Samoa, autumn international: TV channel, start time, team news and prediction
What is it?
England's final match of the autumn series. Can they make it three wins out of three?
When is it?
Saturday, November 25.
What time is kick-off?
3pm
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Main Event from 2.55pm, or Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm. You can also watch extended highlights on Sky Sports Action at 9pm.
Or, if you don't have Sky, you can follow all the live action right here with us when this very page turns into our live blog.
What is the team news?
England
England will be without Dylan Hartley at the helm for the first time in a Test under Eddie Jones.
Hartley has been selected on the bench to enable Jamie George, first choice hooker during the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, to make his full debut as one of nine changes to the XV that toppled Australia 30-6.
George Ford and Chris Robshaw will co-captain England in Hartley's absence, reprising the roles they played against the Barbarians in a non-cap international in May.
Injuries to Nathan Hughes and Sam Underhill have resulted in a stop-gap back row that sees Robshaw make his first start at openside since Jones took over in 2015, Sam Simmonds given his full debut at No 8 and Maro Itoje slots in at six.
Every department of the team has been overhauled as part of the most radical surgery undertaken by Jones, whose record in charge stands at 21 wins from 22 Tests.
Ellis Genge starts at loosehead prop as Mako Vunipola misses out on the 23 altogether.
Joe Launchbury survives but Courtney Lawes is on the bench after Charlie Ewels was given his spot in the second row.
Behind the scrum, Danny Care displaces Ben Youngs at half-back and Mike Brown returns at full-back after recovering from concussion, forming a back three with the retained Jonny May and Elliot Daly.
Owen Farrell is rested for the second time this autumn and does not even feature on the bench, making way for a new centre partnership of Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade. Jonathan Joseph was dropped on Tuesday.
England XV: M Brown (Harlequins); J May (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), A Lozowski (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester Tigers, co-captain), D Care (Harlequins), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens 19), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), M Itoje (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins, co-captain), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs).
Replacements: D Hartley (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs), N Isiekwe (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), P Francis (Northampton Saints), S Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby).
-----
Samoa
Samoa have made three changes to the side that lost to Romania last weekend.
Alapati Leiua replaces Reynold Lee-Lo at centre, Josh Tyrell comes back at lock for his second cap in place of Fa'atiga Lemalu, while TJ Ioane comes in at openside in place of Ofisa Treviranus.
Jack Lam reverts to the back of the scrum after playing on the flank in last Saturday's 17-13 defeat in Bucharest.
Samoa XV: A Tuala, P Perez, K Fonotia, A Leiua, D Lemi, T Nanai-Williams, D Polataivao; J Lay, M Matu'u, D Brighouse, J Tyrell, C Vui (captain), P Fa'asalele, TJ Ioane, J Lam.
Replacements: M Leiataua, J Lay, H Sasagi, F Lemalu, O Treviranus, M Matavao, R Lee-Lo, JJ Taulagi.
What are they saying?
Eddie Jones on the England captaincy...
"Certainly at this stage there's no reason why he (Dylan Hartley) won't be captain for the Six Nations.
"If he doesn't have one of those mystical experiences at Franklin's Gardens, then he'll be captain. As long as that red mist doesn't come in over Franklin's Gardens.
"Dylan understands it's about developing a team for the World Cup. This is an opportunity for the rest of the squad to show they can step up.
"But Dylan is still captain of the side. It just so happens that he is going to finish the game for us. We want to change. We want to make people a bit more uncomfortable.
"We want to test our ability if Dylan's not available, to put a team on the field and have leadership density. So it's an opportunity for these guys to show it."
Eddie Jones on Chris Robshaw...
"What I admire about him is the consistency of his application of effort.
"He understands his game beautifully and doesn't try to play outside his game. Maximises what he's got and he's such a positive character around the team."
Samoa captain Chris Vui on player donations...
"It's important we don't get that because we are here to play rugby. We don't want the likes of Dan Cole to have to help.
"I think England care, but we are solely here to play rugby. It's not their problem to have to give us money. It's not their fault at all.
"They get a good pay package and that's a reward for England's rugby players. We play rugby and we are two different organisations.
"There is a big gap but hopefully that gap between pay packets will even out in the future."
What are the odds?
England to win 1/100
Draw 100/1
Samoa to win 25/1
What's our prediction?
Samoa are still seeking their first win of the year and have already been beaten by New Zealand, Wales, Tonga, Fiji, Scotland and Romania. The first 20 minutes will be brutal, as the Samoans look to make an impression at Twickenham, but thereafter England's class will tell and it should be a convincing win.
Predicted score: England 46 Samoa 12.