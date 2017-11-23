England vs Samoa: Sam Simmonds and Jamie George make first starts as Dylan Hartley benched and Owen Farrell rested

Jamie George and Sam Simmonds will make their first start for England this weekend after Eddie Jones named his side for the final autumn international against Samoa, with captain Dylan Hartley left out of the starting line-up for the first time since Jones took over at the start of 2016.

With Hartley named among the replacements, former captain Chris Robshaw will share leadership duties with fly-half George Ford, as vice-captain Owen Farrell is rested completely for the second time in three matches.

“This week it is an opportunity for some squad members who haven’t been playing to put their best foot forward,” Jones said after naming his side. “We will have to play smart and will need to find ways to win the contest against Samoa.”

In total, Jones has made nine chances to the starting XV, with Ellis Genge joining George in the front-row as he replaces the rested Mako Vunipola. George has made 19 consecutive Test appearances rom the replacements, but on Saturday will get his chance to show his head coach if he’s capable of ousting Hartley permanently ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Dan Cole retains his place at tighthead prop ahead of Harry Williams, while Charlie Ewels comes into the second-row to join the in-form Joe Launchbury, with young Saracens lock Nick Isiekwe named among the replacements to return to the side after impressing on the tour of Argentina last summer.

The back-row selected itself, as the injuries to Sam Underhill (concussion) and Nathan Hughes (knee) means that Maro Itoje is restored to the starting line-up at blindside flanker, with Robshaw moving to the openside role that he fulfilled under Jones’ predecessor, Stuart Lancaster, and Simmonds coming in for just his third cap at No 8.

After setting up two tries and scoring the fourth himself in last weekend’s 30-6 victory over Australia, Danny Care is handed a rare start ahead of Ben Youngs, while the midfield displays a huge level of creativity as Ford will have Saracens’ Alex Lozowski and Exeter’s Henry Slade outside him in the centres.