England vs Samoa player ratings: Elliot Daly scores twice to help side sign off 2017 with seven-try rout

England ended the year on a high note after securing a 48-14 victory over Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday, with seven-try thrashing sealing a ninth Test win out of 10 this calendar year.

Elliot Daly starred as he scored two tries, while first-half scores from Mike Brown, Alex Lozowski and Charlie Ewels gave England a comfortable 22-7 lead at the break, with Samoa's response coming through blindside flanker Piula Fa'asalele.

Eddie Jones will have hoped to see his side build on that score after the break, but Samoa made things difficult for the hosts and it took a full 20 minutes before England crossed the whitewash again.

But eventually the floodgates opened, with Daly going over before Henry Slade slipped through defence without a hand being laid on him, and Daly bagged his second with a fantastic finish from 35 metres out as he beat six defenders to score besides the posts.

The icing was added to the cake when replacement wing Semesa Rokoduguni went over with the final play of the game, having seen Fa'asalele sent to the sin-bin for a cynical penalty.,

