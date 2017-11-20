England vs Samoa: Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion to leave Eddie Jones with openside flanker shortage
Eddie Jones has confirmed that flanker Sam Underhill will not be risked for the final autumn international against Samoa this weekend after suffering a concussion in the victory over Australia.
Underhill lasted just 17 minutes of the record 30-6 triumph on Saturday, with a bad head knock forcing him off for a head injury assessment that he failed to return from. That forced head coach Jones to send on Maro Itoje much earlier than he will have expected.
With the concussion being the second that 21-year-old Underhill has suffered this season, Jones has decided to stand down the flanker from duty this weekend against Samoa.
“He won't be available. We've taken a step where we just feel he needs a rest this week,” Jones said. “It's just that was his second concussion this season so we've taken the view that we won't risk him this week.”
Underhill’s absence leaves Jones short of natural openside flankers to select from, given that Sale Sharks’ Tom Currie suffered a dislocated wrist at the start of the autumn internationals that has ruled him out for three months. With Jones deciding against calling any players up to his squad, such as Wasps’ James Haskell or Exeter’s Don Armand, ex-captain Chris Robshaw looks set to move back to the openside and Maro Itoje will be restored to the starting line-up, having missed the 21-8 victory over Argentina nine days’ ago.
Other players who Jones could look to replace against Samoa includes a number of British and Irish Lions stars, with Anthony Watson likely to be rested and Mako Vunipola unlikely to feature. The loosehead prop is likely to be given a rest given that Joe Marler is available again after returning to the bench against Australia, while Ellis Genge would be able to return to the match-day squad among the reserves.
Watson, meanwhile, would definitely fall under those players in need of a breather after playing all three Tests against the All Blacks in the simmer bar a 10-minute HIA in the second Test, plus all 160 minutes of England’s autumn internationals so far. Mike Brown is poised to come back into the side once he’s past the return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion against Argentina – something he is almost certain to do as he was back in the gym training on Saturday immediately after England’s victory.
“Hopefully he's going to train this afternoon so all things being equal he's passed all of his stages and today is his next stage,” Jones said of Brown. “We anticipate he's going to be available for selection.”
Henry Slade could be given another chance to impress after being dropped from the starting line-up last time out to accommodate Owen Farrell’s return, while Danny Care is pushing for a start after his super-sub cameo on Saturday in which he set-up tries for Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May before scoring one himself.
Jamie George could be handed his first start, having made 19 appearances off the bench as Dylan Hartley’s understudy, while Harry Williams could come in for Dan Cole at tighthead prop. With Itoje a possibility at blindside flanker, George Kruis could come back into the squad, while Nick Isiekwe would be able to come onto the bench if Courtney Lawes is given a well-deserved breather.
However, Jones is one to keep his squad guessing throughout Test week in order to up the training levels and ensure that everyone works hard to impress him, and he will name his squad as usual on Thursday morning, having teased widespread changes before also hinting at retaining the same side.