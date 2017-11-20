England vs Samoa: Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion to leave Eddie Jones with openside flanker shortage

Eddie Jones has confirmed that flanker Sam Underhill will not be risked for the final autumn international against Samoa this weekend after suffering a concussion in the victory over Australia.

Underhill lasted just 17 minutes of the record 30-6 triumph on Saturday, with a bad head knock forcing him off for a head injury assessment that he failed to return from. That forced head coach Jones to send on Maro Itoje much earlier than he will have expected.

With the concussion being the second that 21-year-old Underhill has suffered this season, Jones has decided to stand down the flanker from duty this weekend against Samoa.

“He won't be available. We've taken a step where we just feel he needs a rest this week,” Jones said. “It's just that was his second concussion this season so we've taken the view that we won't risk him this week.”

Underhill’s absence leaves Jones short of natural openside flankers to select from, given that Sale Sharks’ Tom Currie suffered a dislocated wrist at the start of the autumn internationals that has ruled him out for three months. With Jones deciding against calling any players up to his squad, such as Wasps’ James Haskell or Exeter’s Don Armand, ex-captain Chris Robshaw looks set to move back to the openside and Maro Itoje will be restored to the starting line-up, having missed the 21-8 victory over Argentina nine days’ ago.

