England vs Samoa: What time does it start, where can I watch it, what TV channel and team news

England face Samoa in their final autumn international this year, with Eddie Jones’ side looking to make it nine wins from 10 matches to sign-off 2017 on a high and prepare for February’s Six Nations with momentum.

After victories over Argentina and Australia this month, England will hope to add the scalp of Samoa to their list of conquered opponents, with Jones winning 21 of his 22 matches in charge of the national team – the only blotch remaining the Six Nations defeat by Ireland.

With Samoa struggling both on and off the field, Jones has made plenty of changes to his side, with a number of fringe players coming in with the chance to impress. Captain Dylan Hartley is named among the replacements for the first time since November 2014, while Owen Farrell is rested completely for the second time in three matches.

Both Jamie George and Sam Simmonds make their first starts for England, the former ending a world record run of 19 consecutive Test appearances from the bench, whil Chris Robshaw and George Ford co-captain the side.

Samoa name the creative Chiefs back Tim Nanai-Williams at fly-half, while Northampton Saints full-back Ahsee Tuala is also named in the starting XV.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Test.

When is it?

England vs Samoa takes place on Saturday 25 November at Twickenham Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

England vs Samoa will be shown live on Sky Sports Action from 14:30 and on Sky Sports Main Event from 14:55. Highlights will be shown on BBC Two from 13:00. You can also follow the match live here with The Independent.

Teams...

England: Mike Brown; Jonny May, Henry Slade, Alex Lozowski, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole; Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Maro itoje, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Nick Isiekwe, Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs, Piers Francis, Semesa Rokoduguni.

Samoa: AhseeTuala, Paul Perez, Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, David Lemi; Tim Nanai-Williams, Dwayne Polataivao; Jordan Lay, Motu Matu'u, Donald Brighouse; Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui; Piula Fa’asalele, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam.

Replacements: Manu Leiataua, Jay Lay, Hisa Sasagi, Fa’atiga Lemalu, Ofisa Treviranus, Melani Matavao, Rey Lee-Lo, Jamie-Jerry Taulagi.