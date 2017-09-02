England vs Slovakia: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England will be on the verge of qualification for next summer's World Cup if they beat Slovakia at Wembley on Monday evening.

Slovakia are England's closest rivals in Group F and trail them by two points at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Should the Three Lions beat them and extend that gap to five points, they would require only two points from their remaining two games against Slovenia and Lithuania to win the group.

Game England vs Slovakia Date Monday, September 4 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Gareth Southgate England More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV Player

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position England players Goalkeepers Hart, Butland, Heaton Defenders Cahill, Smalling, Walker, Jones, Stones, Bertrand, Cresswell, Keane, Maguire Midfielders Sterling, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele, Dier, Lingard, Livermore, Chalobah Forwards Defoe, Welbeck, Sturridge, Kane, Vardy, Rashford

Kieran Trippier has dropped out of the England squad due to injury, while Jordan Pickford withdrew before the win over Malta.

Adam Lallana and Danny Rose are among the most notable players to have missed out entirely due to fitness problems.

Potential starting XI: Hart; Walker, Jones, Cahill, Bertrand; Henderson, Livermore; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele, Rashford; Kane.

Position Slovakia players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Novota, Polacek Defenders Skrtel, Durica, Pekarik, Hubocan, Gyomber, Sabo, Skriniar, Stetina, Mazan Midfielders Hamsik, Weiss, Kucka, Mak, Hrosovsky, Duda, Gregus, Rusnak, Lobotka, Mihalik Forwards Duris, Nemec

Slovakia will welcome back experienced defenders Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica after suspension, but goalkeeper Matus Kozacik has been ruled out with a back injury.

Potential starting XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Skriniar, Hubocan; Mak, Kucka, Lobotka, Hamsik, Rusnak; Nemec.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Slovakia More

England are 4/9 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Slovakia priced at 6/1 and the draw available at 7/2.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Raheem Sterling England More

Read More