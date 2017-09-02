England vs Slovakia: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England will be on the verge of qualification for next summer's World Cup if they beat Slovakia at Wembley on Monday evening.
Slovakia are England's closest rivals in Group F and trail them by two points at the top of the table with three games remaining.
Should the Three Lions beat them and extend that gap to five points, they would require only two points from their remaining two games against Slovenia and Lithuania to win the group.
|Game
|England vs Slovakia
|Date
|Monday, September 4
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|ITV
|ITV Player
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1
|Fox Sports Go
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|England players
|Goalkeepers
|Hart, Butland, Heaton
|Defenders
|Cahill, Smalling, Walker, Jones, Stones, Bertrand, Cresswell, Keane, Maguire
|Midfielders
|Sterling, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele, Dier, Lingard, Livermore, Chalobah
|Forwards
|Defoe, Welbeck, Sturridge, Kane, Vardy, Rashford
Kieran Trippier has dropped out of the England squad due to injury, while Jordan Pickford withdrew before the win over Malta.
Adam Lallana and Danny Rose are among the most notable players to have missed out entirely due to fitness problems.
Potential starting XI: Hart; Walker, Jones, Cahill, Bertrand; Henderson, Livermore; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele, Rashford; Kane.
|Position
|Slovakia players
|Goalkeepers
|Dubravka, Novota, Polacek
|Defenders
|Skrtel, Durica, Pekarik, Hubocan, Gyomber, Sabo, Skriniar, Stetina, Mazan
|Midfielders
|Hamsik, Weiss, Kucka, Mak, Hrosovsky, Duda, Gregus, Rusnak, Lobotka, Mihalik
|Forwards
|Duris, Nemec
Slovakia will welcome back experienced defenders Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica after suspension, but goalkeeper Matus Kozacik has been ruled out with a back injury.
Potential starting XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Skriniar, Hubocan; Mak, Kucka, Lobotka, Hamsik, Rusnak; Nemec.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
England are 4/9 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Slovakia priced at 6/1 and the draw available at 7/2.
GAME PREVIEW
It has not often been spectacular, but England have won five of their seven qualification games, remain unbeaten and have only conceded two goals.
Few will be confident that an identity is being developed that could make the Three Lions a force at next summer's World Cup, but barring a disaster from this point they will, at least, be there.
Gareth Southgate now has nine months in which to find a working formula.
Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Gary Cahill and Kyle Walker seem likely to be important pieces of the puzzle.
Beyond that, there could be a competition in goal - though Southgate has stuck with Joe Hart for now - and at centre-back and left-back, with Phil Jones and Ryan Bertrand the current incumbents.
Central midfield is a problem - there is no obvious candidate to partner Henderson - and while England have plenty of options out wide, none have really locked down a place in the starting lineup.
On Monday night, a win will once again be the priority above everything else - but couple of statement individual displays would also go a long way.