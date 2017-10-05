England vs Slovenia Preview on LionsBet

Dele Alli serves a one-match ban and will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia as a result.

Phil Jones and Fabian Delph have both withdrawn from the squad because of injury, while Tottenham youngster Harry Winks has earned a first senior call-up as a result.

Marcus Rashford has surely played his way into a starting position after showing great form with Manchester United this season, while Raheem Sterling should flank Harry Kane on the other wing. Jack Butland might have to wait until England's second match to get on the pitch.

Srecko Katanec may replicate the formation they played against England in the reverse fixture that saw them earn a 0-0 draw. Few surprises are expected from the away side.

Match Facts

Slovenia have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 matches (FIFA World Cup).

England have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches (FIFA World Cup).

England are undefeated in their last 9 matches (FIFA World Cup).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in England's last 3 games (FIFA World Cup).

Predictions

England will secure their place at the 2018 World Cup with a win over Slovenia on Thursday.

Slovenia still have a chance of qualifying but are one point behind second place with two games remaining and really have to win here to retain any hopes going into the final game.

England have won all four of their home qualifiers so far in this campaign and conceded just one goal in that time.

A draw in the reverse fixture marked the first time Slovenia have ever avoided defeat against England, but they'd do well to repeat that feat here.

