England vs Slovenia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England can potentially secure their place in next year's World Cup in Russia when they take on Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday.
Gareth Southgate's side are five points clear at the top of Group F with two games left to play, meaning that a win would push them over the line regardless of results elsewhere.
England's nearest rivals, Slovakia, take on Scotland at the same time and, should they fail to win, that would also seal qualification for the Three Lions.
|Game
|England vs Slovenia
|Date
|Thursday, October 5
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on ITV, as well as being available to stream live on the ITV Player.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|ITV
|ITV Player
In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS2
|Fox Sports Go / Match Pass
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|England players
|Goalkeepers
|Hart, Forster, Butland, Pickford
|Defenders
|Cahill, Smalling, Walker, Stones, Bertrand, Cresswell, Keane, Trippier, Maguire
|Midfielders
|Sterling, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Dier, Livermore, Lingard, Winks
|Forwards
|Defoe, Sturridge, Kane, Rashford
Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph had originally been part of Southgate's plans but the duo have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was promoted from the Under-21 squad and takes part in the senior panel for the first time in his career. Winks' club-mate Dele Alli will miss the game against Slovenia due to suspension, but will be available for the game against Lithuania.
There are slight concerns over Jordan Henderson, Michael Keane and Daniel Sturridge, but their fitness is being closely monitored.
Potential starting XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Stones, Bertrand; Henderson, Dier, Alli; Sterling, Kane, Rashford.
|Position
|Slovenia players
|Goalkeepers
|Oblak, Belec, Koprivec
|Defenders
|Cesar, Jokic, Samardzic, Skubic, Mevlja, Struna, Mlinar, Viler, Sirok
|Midfielders
|Birsa, Kurtic, Krhin, Verbic, Rotman, Vetrih, Bohar, Repas
|Forwards
|Ilicic, Matavz, Bezjak, Sporar
Slovenia will rely heavily on the ability and experience of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as they look to upset the hosts at Wembley.
Going forward they are able to call upon the services of Atalanta duo Josip Ilicic and Jasmin Kurtic, but highly-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl is not included.
Potential starting XI: Oblak; Cesar, Viler, Skubic, Mevlja; Kurtic, Rotman, Verbic, Repas; Ilicic, Sporar.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
England are favourites to win according to dabblebet, with odds of 4/11 attached to a Three Lions victory. Slovenia, meanwhile, are priced at 17/2 to win and a draw is available at odds of 15/4.
Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his last three games and the Tottenham star is favourite to open the scoring at 11/5.
GAME PREVIEW
England head into their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Thursday knowing that their place at the 2018 World Cup can be wrapped up depending on the right results.
Southgate's men are unbeaten in the group after eight games but they will be mindful of the fact that, along with Scotland, Slovenia are the only team that have managed to take points from them. When the sides met last October in Ljubljana, Slovenia kept the Three Lions scoreless, with Atletico shot-stopper Oblak claiming a clean sheet, and they also hit the woodwork in an even game.
However, unlike last year, England are set to line up with a high-flying Harry Kane in attack, which will give them plenty of confidence in their ability to breach Oblak's formidable resistance in front of an expectant home support.
Should events conspire to confirm England's place in Russia next year, Southgate will subsequently have the freedom to experiment in the final group match against Lithuania, which takes place three days later in Vilnius.