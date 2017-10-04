England vs Slovenia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

England can potentially secure their place in next year's World Cup in Russia when they take on Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate's side are five points clear at the top of Group F with two games left to play, meaning that a win would push them over the line regardless of results elsewhere.

England's nearest rivals, Slovakia, take on Scotland at the same time and, should they fail to win, that would also seal qualification for the Three Lions.

Game England vs Slovenia Date Thursday, October 5 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on ITV, as well as being available to stream live on the ITV Player.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV Player

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on FS2 and it will also be available to stream online using Fox Sports Go or the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream FS2 Fox Sports Go / Match Pass

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position England players Goalkeepers Hart, Forster, Butland, Pickford Defenders Cahill, Smalling, Walker, Stones, Bertrand, Cresswell, Keane, Trippier, Maguire Midfielders Sterling, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Dier, Livermore, Lingard, Winks Forwards Defoe, Sturridge, Kane, Rashford

Manchester United defender Phil Jones and Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph had originally been part of Southgate's plans but the duo have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was promoted from the Under-21 squad and takes part in the senior panel for the first time in his career. Winks' club-mate Dele Alli will miss the game against Slovenia due to suspension, but will be available for the game against Lithuania.

There are slight concerns over Jordan Henderson, Michael Keane and Daniel Sturridge, but their fitness is being closely monitored.

Potential starting XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Stones, Bertrand; Henderson, Dier, Alli; Sterling, Kane, Rashford.

Position Slovenia players Goalkeepers Oblak, Belec, Koprivec Defenders Cesar, Jokic, Samardzic, Skubic, Mevlja, Struna, Mlinar, Viler, Sirok Midfielders Birsa, Kurtic, Krhin, Verbic, Rotman, Vetrih, Bohar, Repas Forwards Ilicic, Matavz, Bezjak, Sporar

Slovenia will rely heavily on the ability and experience of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as they look to upset the hosts at Wembley.

Going forward they are able to call upon the services of Atalanta duo Josip Ilicic and Jasmin Kurtic, but highly-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl is not included.

Potential starting XI: Oblak; Cesar, Viler, Skubic, Mevlja; Kurtic, Rotman, Verbic, Repas; Ilicic, Sporar.

