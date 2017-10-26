England vs Spain, Fifa U17 World Cup final: team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
England play Spain in the final of the U17 Fifa World Cup.
The fixture will be a rematch of this year's European U17 Championship in which Spain triumphed on penalties.
When is it?
Saturday October 28.
What time is kick off?
The match is taking place in Kolkata, India, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30pm UK time.
What TV channel is it on?
The final will be shown live on Eurosport 1 as well as on BBC Two.
Tune in on from 3:20pm to catch the BBC's coverage from India while Eurosport begin their build up from 3:15pm.
How did both teams get there?
17-year-old Rhian Brewster was England's hero in their semi-final win over Brazil.
The Liverpool striker scored a hat-trick, is second in successive games, to hands England a 3-1 win and book their place in the World Cup final.
Spain, who have twice been runners-up in 2003 and 2007, meet England having beaten surprise package Mali in the last four of the competition.
What are they saying? Steve Cooper’s Young Lions are on course to emulate England Under-20s, crowned world champions in June, and winger Morgan Gibbs-White insists nerves will play no part come kick-off in Kolkata.
“We might have some before the game, but when we’re playing we just go away and concentrate on our game,” the Wolves teenager told the Football Association’s website.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a generational thing. Us young boys, we play with freedom and we have no nerves and I think we showed that against USA.”
“We showed good character when we needed it [against the USA],” said Gibbs-White, who made his first-team breakthrough for Wolves in the Sky Bet Championship last season.
“My goal came from a counter-attack and it was good play and a good finish when we needed it. “The Japan game surprised us really, but we recovered well for this game and then we had our game plan and I thought we stuck to that.”
England head coach Steve Cooper has backed his Young Lions to upset the odds and beat Spain on Saturday.
“I really believe in our players – whoever we play against we can be better than the opposition,” said Cooper.
“But we have to work hard for that. We’ll never change our style. We believe in it.
“There isn’t a bigger game they can play in their career at their age than a World Cup knockout game. And obviously they are going to now go and play the ultimate game – the final.”
What are the odds?
England win 13/8
Spain win 29/20
Draw 13/5
What's our prediction?
Football's coming home.
Prediction: England 2-1 Spain