England and Wales to have first ever joint training session ahead of autumn internationals

England and Wales will take the unprecedented step of holding a live scrummaging session against each other to intensify their preparations for their respective autumn Test series campaigns.

Both sides are expected to bring up to 16 forwards each to a training session in Bristol on Nov 6 and Welsh referee Nigel Owens will officiate what are expected to be a no holds barred showdown between the two Test packs.

The concept was brokered between England forwards coach Steve Borthwick and Wales head coach Warren Gatland, who worked together on the Lions tour of New Zealand in the summer.

The move comes after Jones declared on Thursday that he is determined to prepare his players for “chaos in the house”.

Jones believes that England are still “20 per cent” behind New Zealand in terms of fitness and adaptability, a deficit that he intends to address during at the training camp in Portugal next week.

