England want to recreate Euro 1996 at Russia 2018 - but 20 years on from their greatest recent success is it possible?

Joe Hart was nine years old during Euro ’96. Gary Cahill was 10 and a half. For that generation of English players and fans, born in the second half of the 1980s, too young for Italia ’90, it was the formative summer of football experience.

So it was no surprise when, speaking after England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night, both Hart and Cahill brought it up unprompted as their model for what they want to do in Russia next summer.

Hart said that he “really enjoyed the good memories” of that summer, more than 21 years ago. “That was an amazing feeling,” he said, “and I would love to give that to the fans.”

Cahill is slightly older than Hart but he has his own similar memories of when England reached the semi-finals, losing to Germany on penalties. “I think to go into the latter stages [in Russia] would be looked on a success,” he said. “We saw when reached the semis in 1996. I remember that as a boy and that felt massive,” he said. “And yet we didn’t win. It shows that the latter stages would be important, but very hard.”

With the 1966 World Cup win now 51 years away, Euro ’96, rather than Italia ’90, has taken over as our idealised example of what English tournament success means: playing attacking football; going toe-to-toe with a team as talented as the Dutch and routing them; integrating a unique individual like Paul Gascoigne into a functioning team; and achieving a rare moment of national public unity in doing so.

Even the way it ended, on penalties to Germany, has a glorious tinge. England were brave, they were unlucky, and lost on a detail that could have gone the other way. That detail, of course, was Southgate’s weak spot kick and he still jokes about it now. “The England fans might find it difficult to find much love for me with my history with England,” he joked on Thursday night. “I’ve managed to shoulder that for 20 years.”