England weather trademark collapse to post huge total as Dawid Malan scores century against Cricket Australia XI

England encountered bumps on the road but are still bang on course for a resounding win over a Cricket Australia XI after Dawid Malan's hundred in their final Ashes warm-up match.

Malan (109) became the second centurion of this tour, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 163 with Joe Root (83) in a first innings which realised 515 all out despite one of England's trademark collapses at the Tony Ireland Stadium.

Then with a mammoth lead of 265 in the bank, their seamers drew a blank as the hosts - even with usual opener Nick Larkin out of this match after breaking his finger in the field - put on a seamless 80 for none on the way to a more fragile 121 for three by stumps on day three.

Larkin's replacement Ryan Gibson did most to hinder England's progress, falling just a run short of his second first-class 50, when he was Moeen Ali's second victim - bowled sweeping.

It will probably prove of limited significance, save for as a continuation of bad habits, that England earlier frittered away five wickets for 38 runs as Matt Short (four for 103) multiplied by five his career tally of first-class wickets and more than halved his previous average of 91.

Three fell for just a single either side of lunch, including an inconvenient failure for Moeen in what seems sure to be his only innings before the first Test, before Chris Woakes put things right again by engineering a last-wicket stand of 58 with gritty No 11 Mason Crane.

Moeen Ali fails with the bat Credit: AFP