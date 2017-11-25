England were seduced by Samoa, admits Jones

England were superior to Samoa, but Eddie Jones feels his side still have plenty of work to do.

Head coach Eddie Jones felt England were "seduced" into a false sense of security in their 48-14 beating of Samoa on Saturday.

England won for the 200th time at Twickenham, the most by any international side at a single venue, with Elliot Daly scoring twice from the left wing and George Ford impressing at 10.

However, the hosts were guilty of careless errors at times during what was a routine win, while Samoa's brave defending stifled England's undoubted attacking prowess during the early stages of the second half.

And Jones wants to see more consistency from England, while urging his side not to ease off the pressure in any match.

"It was a bit of a muddling performance from us," the Australian told Sky Sports.

"We started well, maybe got a little bit seduced by the perceived easiness of the game. We stopped doing the small things well, we got pulled back and then finished the game off.

"We stopped doing the small things well enough. It cost us a few points out there."

Jones did take plenty of positives, though, adding: "I thought Elliot Daly was superb on the left wing, George Ford controlled things well at 10, I thought Sam Simmonds did pretty well in his first start at eight.

"We don't have the consistency of doing the small things right but we've got two years to get that right."