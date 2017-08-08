England can win the Ashes - Du Plessis

After seeing his South Africa side beaten 3-1 by England, Faf du Plessis says Joe Root's men can retain the Ashes.

England's relentlessness makes them a strong bet for the upcoming Ashes series with Australia, according to South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis.

Joe Root's first series as Test captain saw England comfortably beat South Africa 3-1, the triumph wrapped up at Old Trafford on Monday with a 177-run win.

Apart from the second match at Trent Bridge, England outplayed the Proteas in all departments with Moeen Ali their stand-out performer with bat and ball.

Du Plessis acknowledged his side were second best to the improving England, and he believes they stand a good chance of retaining the Ashes should they maintain their current form when they travel to Australia in November.

"If you have assistance and skill, which England's bowlers have, you can target Australia's batting line-up," Du Plessis told BBC Sport.

"They are relentless and our batting line-up wasn't strong enough for them.

"Australia have fiery and quick batsmen so England will need to get through them. [But] I think England could be Ashes winners. They have a balanced team.

"I think it's dependent on the conditions [though].

"I've always felt Australia as a team play really well on flat wickets, bouncy flat wickets, [but] if the conditions allow a bit of seam and swing and spin, then I think England will be favourites."