England wing Jonny May ruled out of Argentina Test with hamstring injury

England face an injury crisis on the wing after high-scoring Jonny May was effectively ruled out of the game against Argentina after damaging a hamstring in training on Tuesday.

There have been other casualties, the most serious of which involves Harlequins’ young fly-half, Marcus Smith, who stubbed his foot on the ground and will fly home on Thursday for further assessment. Smith, 18, was only in the 33-man squad as a designated ‘apprentice,’ and not under consideration for selection for the Old Mutual Wealth series of tests.

May’s likely absence is a real blow for England as well as the player himself. The 27-year-old has been in splendid form since his summer move from Gloucester to Leicester with 10 tries in nine games and looked to be a certain starter against the Pumas at Twickenham on Nov 11.

England have already seen two front-line wing contenders removed from the fray with Wasps’ Elliot Daly, who played in all three Tests for the Lions in New Zealand, sidelined with a knee ligament problem, while Exeter’s Jack Nowell fractured his cheek and eye socket against Newcastle in early October.

England have three other wings in Portugal where they are based for a week-long warm-weather camp although 14 of the 33 were unable to train fully on Wednesday due to injury and modified programmes for the Lions' contingent.

Sale’s Denny Solomona came into camp with an Achilles issue while Semesa Rokoduguni, who was summoned to camp on Monday following Daly’s withdrawal is just shaking off the effects of a dead leg picked up in Sunday’s game against Gloucester. Both are expected to train over the next couple of days. Anthony Watson also took a heavy blow in that match but has reported in fit and well. It had been thought that Watson would be rested for the opening test after his exertions for the Lions.

England’s training plans have been affected in Portugal with a planned contact session on Wednesday switched after several players turned up with various bumps. Wasps’ lock, Joe Launchbury, has a knee knock while back-row forwards, Sam Simmonds of Exeter and Bath’s Sam Underhill, have shoulder issues. Bath lock, Charlie Ewels, has a calf problem and is also facing a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday after being charged with striking an opponent in the Gloucester game.