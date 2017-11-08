England winger Jermaine McGillvary cleared of biting Robbie Farah at Rugby League World Cup

England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah.

The Huddersfield player was facing a ban of up to 12 weeks had he been found guilty of a charge of contrary conduct, but he was exonerated at a World Cup disciplinary hearing which was held via video link from Sydney.

It means McGillvary will be free to play in England's final group match against France at Perth's Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

