England Women 49 Canada Women 12: Ellie Kildunne bags a brace as Red Roses stroll to victory

Another convincing win for England against Canada in their three-Test Autumn series but while the opening Test was very much a night for the youngster’s, with Jess Breach’s stunning six-try debut, this game showcased the importance of England’s old soldiers - fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean putting in a player-of the-the-match performance and captain Sarah Hunter celebrating her 100th Test cap.

In the build-up to England’s second of three Tests against Canada, head coach Simon Middleton revealed that the 79-5 scoreline in the opening clash “wasn’t healthy for the women’s game” but insisted that the Canadians would provide tougher opposition, stating that jet-lag and the amount of changes from their World Cup side had been factors in their lacklustre performance at Allianz Park last Friday.

England's per-match preparations suffered an early blow when Breach pulled up in the warm-up, but veteran World Cup-winner Danielle Waterman seamlessly fitted in on the wing.

England started brightly with prop Heather Kerr scoring in the opening minutes, yet this seemed to galvanise the Canadian defence. They still conceded eight tries, but put up much more of a fight at The Stoop and defensively they looked a much more cohesive unit, particularly in the first half.

However, any time the Canadians managed to get possession - with blindside flanker Pamphinette Buisa forcing a number of turnovers - their passing was sloppy and England were able to pounce on any errors.

The Red Roses took advantage of a tiring Canadian defence in the second half, firstly with superb footwork from Waterman, then, on the 50-minute mark, the floodgates opened which saw four tries scored in just over 10 minutes - Rachael Burford and Ellie Kildunne securing their brace, the latter with a superb individual run, and further tries from replacement prop Hannah Botterman and blindside Jo Brown.