England Women 69 Canada Women 19: Jess Breach scores five tries in emphatic win

Jess Breach’s spectacular introduction to Test rugby continued as she scored five tries against Canada in the third and final encounter of their series, taking her international total to 11 in two games. The 20-year-old Harlequins wing had scored six tries on her debut at Allianz Park in the first Test of the series, only to miss the second Test at the Stoop due to a groin strain.

During England’s Women’s World Cup campaign, head coach Simon Middleton regularly remarked that he had three world class wings in his squad. But all three have moved on with Lydia Thompson and Amy Wilson Hardy switching over to sevens and Kay Wilson retiring from international rugby. But Middleton should not fear the quality of his wings, particularly as finishers: Abigail Dow and Breach scored eight tries between them.

Marlie Packer scored the opening try. Breach and Dow scored the remainder of England’s first half tries with fly half Katy Daley-Mclean both in good form off the tee but also as architect for the dazzling performances of the young backs outside her.

The Canadians were no pushovers, prop Olivia de Merchant crashing over in the first half. The Canadians’ tenacity led to discipline issues in the second half with England being awarded a penalty try. However, it was another night for England’s new generation with replacement full-back Ellie Kildunne rounding out England’s scoring.