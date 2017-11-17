England Women 79 Canada 5: Six-try Jess Breach steals the show

Jess Breach scores one of her record-breaking six tries at Allianz Park on Friday night - Getty Images Europe

An England star in the making was born at Allianz Park as Jess Breach scored six tries on her Test debut. The wing had sealed her hat-trick by the half-hour mark as the Red Roses put in a clinical performance against a new-look Canada.

Breach’s six tries are a record for an England debutant; female or male. England head coach Simon Middleton was effusive in his praise of the Harlequins youngster but with a chuckle remarked: “I just said to her don’t get too excited because you are not going to get that on too many occasions!”

He added: “It wasn’t as if they were all walk-ins, not with the pace Jess has got. Give her space and she’ll take it. She is a great finisher and created one or two of those herself. She is unselfish, she could have put herself in but she put Ellie [Kildunne] in.” There has been an evolution rather than revolution after the World Cup final defeat to New Zealand as veterans such as Katy Daley-Mclean, Rachael Burford, Danielle Waterman and player of the match Marlie Packer laid attacking foundations.

Breach’s fellow debutant wing Abigail Dow, also impressed, scoring two tries. England’s defence was only broken at the 60-minute mark through Cindy Nelles’s try.

Middleton was pleased with the 12 tries scored but was equally impressed with the defensive effort. “A lot of the chat this week was about the defence,” he said. “It was pretty aggressive and we had great line-speed.”

Burford also scored in the first half. England’s other try scorers included Amy Cokayne, Packer, Rocky Clark and Kildunne, another debutant.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Breach try; 10-0 Burford try, 12-0 Reed con; 17-0 Breach try; 22-0 Breach try; 27-0 Dow try, 29-0 Reed con; 34-0 Breach try, 36-0 Reed con, 36-0; 41-0 Cokayne try; 46-0 Breach try; 51-0 Packer, 53-0 Reed con; 53-5 Nelles try; 58-5 Dow try, 60-5 Reed con; 65-5 Breach try; 70-5 Clark try, 72-5 Harrison con; 77-5 Kildunne try, 79-5 Harrison try.

England Women: D Waterman, A Dow, R Burford, A Reed, J Breach, K Daley- Mclean, L Riley; V Cornborough, A Cokayne, H Kerr, A Scott, R Burnfield, S Hunter (captain), M Packer, P Cleall.

Canada Women: A Holly, P Farries, E Jada, E Belchos, N Popov, J Neilson, B Miller; B Kassil, L Russell (captain), O De Merchant, T Beukeboom, N Fuamba, E Nicholl, S Svoboda, C Nelles.

Referee: Alhambra Nievas (Spain).



