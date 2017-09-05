England Women manager Mark Sampson declares his 'conscience is clear' over Eni Aluko allegations

England Women manager Mark Sampson says his "conscience is clear" following the allegations of bullying, discrimination and racism made by striker Eni Aluko.

Sampson was cleared by an internal Football Association inquiry into Aluko's claims, and by an independent investigation.

He said on Tuesday that he intends to carry on in charge of the team that lost to Holland in the Euro 2017 semi-finals.

Sampson also said he would be willing to meet with Aluko to discuss the complaints raised by the 102-cap striker, who has been absent from the England squad since submitting her complaint to the FA in May 2016.

Speaking at Wembley Stadium, Sampson said: "Since the allegations have come to public knowledge I've had universal support from the players and the staff, who have confirmed they are behind me and want to continue working in the way we have been working, to do our best to achieve more success."

More to follow.