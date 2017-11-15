England women reach pay day for internationals as RFU introduces match and training fees
The Rugby Football Union has put in place a payment structure of match and training fees for England Women to be paid for the first time to players for taking part in the autumn international series against Canada.
This decision comes after XVs contracts were not renewed after the World Cup, when the union emphasised it would be focusing on investing in Sevens contracts, with the Commonwealth Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup both taking place in 2018.
The governing body is also investing £2.4 million in XVs games over three years in the newly established Tyrrells Premier15s league.
The new deal also includes training fees for all players involved in the Elite Player Squad. The BBC has reported that players who participate in all autumn Tests will earn £4,000-£5,000 and that players Tamara Taylor, Danielle Waterman and Vickii Cornborough, alongside the Rugby Players’ Association, helped to broker the deal.
It was also reported that the XVs players would not be employed by the RFU but would receive fees during the autumn window, Six Nations and summer tour.
Each men’s international can make £22,000 per Test, which includes training fees and image rights.
The discrepancy in fees is due to how much more marketable the men’s game is. Twickenham regularly sells out its 82,000 capacity for men’s internationals, while the first of the women’s three games against Canada tomorrow has sold 1,500 tickets.
Despite these differences, the establishment of match training fees for women is seen as another important development.
In a statement, a RFU spokesman said: “We have been working with the RPA and a representative group of players to agree a pay structure for the Women’s XVs squad.
“The pay deal includes a squad fee and a match fee and is another step forward in our drive to professionalise the women’s game in England.”