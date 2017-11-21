England women make record run chase in final T20 to draw Ashes series with Australia 8-8

England made the highest successful run chase in a Women's T20 International to draw the Ashes series with Australia at 8-8.

Hosts Australia had already retained the Ashes, but the tourists finished on a high after Danni Wyatt hit her side's first T20 century to help England reach their victory target of 179 with four wickets and one over to spare.

Beth Mooney had earlier been similarly impressive in scoring 117 not out from 70 balls to become the second Australian to make a T20 hundred - and only fifth player ever - as the home side made 178 for two at Canberra.

After England had suffered a late wobble, losing captain Heather Knight (51), Wyatt (100) and Katherine Brunt (five) in quick succession from 169 for three, Fran Wilson scooped the winning boundary.

