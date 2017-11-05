England Women warm up for Sydney Ashes Test with draw against Cricket Australia XI

England Women prepared for this week’s Ashes Test by drawing with a Cricket Australia XI in Sydney.

Heather Knight’s side, who need to avoid defeat in the one-off four-day game to have any chance of regaining the Ashes, were unable to bowl their hosts out on the final day, with the CA XI finishing on 182 for seven, chasing 266 to win.

England had resumed on 87 for three and spent some useful time in the middle, with Sarah Taylor finding form with an unbeaten 85.

Natalie Sciver (42), Fran Wilson (45) and Katherine Brunt (43no) were also in the runs as Knight called her side in on 305 for seven.

There may have been concern that their hosts would chase down an unlikely target as they raced to 127 for two off 30 overs, thanks to Nicola Carey’s 52 and 40 from Heather Graham, but five wickets in eight overs swung the game in England’s favour. Knight was the main positive as she took three for 12 from three overs, with spinner Laura Marsh finishing with two for 44 as England ran out of time.

The first, and only, Test of the Women’s Ashes will take place on Thursday at Sydney’s Oval. Brunt is particularly looking forward to it as she was instrumental in England’s win in the last Test in Perth in 2014.