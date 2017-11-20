England won't suffer Gabba ambush, Malan claims

Australia terrorised England in Brisbane four years ago, but Dawid Malan is confident they will not suffer a similar fate this week.

A bullish Dawid Malan feels England are well prepared for Australia's pace attack in the opening Test of the Ashes at the Gabba this week.

The tourists were all out for a meagre 136 in their first innings in Brisbane in 2013, when a resurgent Mitchell Johnson took four bullying wickets to set the tone for what proved to be an embarrassing 5-0 whitewash.

England captain Joe Root was among Johnson's victims, falling for just two runs from seven deliveries.

And middle-order batsman Malan, who will be making his Ashes debut, has discussed that chastening experience with his skipper.

"I think Mitchell Johnson took the boys by surprise a bit," the Middlesex player said of the fateful 2013-14 tour.

"I spoke to Rooty about his first Test here and he said the occasion really got to him.

"He said the first innings he had was all a bit of a blur and his adrenaline got going with the crowd and he ended up playing a shot he wouldn't have played in a normal situation, so it is about managing your own emotions when you're out there which is key.

"Coming into this series we are prepared for that, whether we play it well or not, or handle it well or not is a different story and that remains to be seen, but we've prepared well for it and it is what happens in the middle that counts."

Malan may come to regret his positive remarks prior to day one in Queensland on Thursday, the 30-year-old optimistically welcoming the challenge of trying to tame the hosts' quicks.

He said: "I do enjoy that, and I like getting my heart beating and it makes you feel alive.

"I don't think many people enjoy facing it, but it is a great challenge and when you walk off, whether you've got 100 or nought, the moment you sit down you can feel the adrenaline disappear and it is a feeling you can't replicate anywhere else.

"Speaking to some of the older Aussie players, they talk about having heart more than about having technique and it is about how bad you want it and how willing you are to take the odd blow and guts it through. I do think it is more about your ticker here than anything else."