England wonderkid Sancho makes history with Dortmund debut

The Young Lions prospect was called back from the Under-17 to join BVB's seniors, and came close to a dream debut as he saw a shot saved late on

Teenage England wonderkid Jadon Sancho made history for Borussia Dortmund as he took the pitch for the first time since completing a move from Manchester City.

Sancho, 17, was the star of England's journey to the UEFA Under-17 Championship final earlier this year, and was also included in the Young Lions' squad for the World Cup in India.

Dortmund, however, called back their new signing after he marked England's World Cup debut with two goals against Chile, and picked him on the bench for Saturday's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sancho then achieved an historic landmark for BVB as he became the first-ever Englishman to represent the Bundesliga side when he was thrown into the action with just six minutes to go.

The youngster, playing alongside fellow wonderkid Christian Pulisic, looked bright on his debut, and came close to sealing all three points for Dortmund with an effort that was saved in the dying seconds.

And while Peter Bosz was left to rue a 2-2 having led Frankfurt by two goals on the hour mark, the coach will be encouraged to see yet another sparkling talent vie for game time at Signal Iduna Park.