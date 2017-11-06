England wrist-spinner Mason Crane aiming to rewrite history Down Under

If Mason Crane, England’s 20-year-old wrist-spinner, is going to flourish in this Ashes series, he will have to turn the clock back a bit. The last match-winning performance by an England wrist-spinner in a Test in Australia was in 1904.

In England’s two-day tour-opener Crane did the basics right, flighting and turning his leg-breaks, inviting batsmen to take the risk of running down the pitch to drive. Even Shane Warne never did well at the WACA, so unsympathetic is the cast-iron clay, so a couple of wickets for Crane was a commendable start, even if the batsmen were his own tender age.

The only example Crane has to follow is Bernard Bosanquet, inventor of the googly, or the wrong ‘un as they usually call it in Australia, or even “the Bosie” as Richie Benaud termed it in deference to Bosanquet, father of the newsreader Reginald. Leg-breaks become far more potent if the bowler spins an occasional surprise ball the other way, from off to leg, which Crane tried at the WACA without landing his googly right.

The inventive Bosanquet, who had plenty of leisure time at Eton and Oxford, devised his new delivery when playing around with a rubber ball and first unleashed it when playing for Middlesex mainly as a batsman. Selected for England’s 1903-4 tour, he unleashed the first googly in Australia after their star batsman Victor Trumper had creamed two consecutive leg-breaks through the covers for four - and completely flummoxed him to hit middle-stump.

Shortly afterwards, in the fourth Test at Sydney, with England leading 2-1, Bosanquet sealed the series with a spell of six wickets for 12 runs. In more than a century since only one English leg-spinner has had a field-day in a Test in Australia, Doug Wright, who took 7-105 in Sydney again, but in a losing cause in 1946-7.