England wrist-spinner Mason Crane aiming to rewrite history Down Under
If Mason Crane, England’s 20-year-old wrist-spinner, is going to flourish in this Ashes series, he will have to turn the clock back a bit. The last match-winning performance by an England wrist-spinner in a Test in Australia was in 1904.
In England’s two-day tour-opener Crane did the basics right, flighting and turning his leg-breaks, inviting batsmen to take the risk of running down the pitch to drive. Even Shane Warne never did well at the WACA, so unsympathetic is the cast-iron clay, so a couple of wickets for Crane was a commendable start, even if the batsmen were his own tender age.
The only example Crane has to follow is Bernard Bosanquet, inventor of the googly, or the wrong ‘un as they usually call it in Australia, or even “the Bosie” as Richie Benaud termed it in deference to Bosanquet, father of the newsreader Reginald. Leg-breaks become far more potent if the bowler spins an occasional surprise ball the other way, from off to leg, which Crane tried at the WACA without landing his googly right.
The inventive Bosanquet, who had plenty of leisure time at Eton and Oxford, devised his new delivery when playing around with a rubber ball and first unleashed it when playing for Middlesex mainly as a batsman. Selected for England’s 1903-4 tour, he unleashed the first googly in Australia after their star batsman Victor Trumper had creamed two consecutive leg-breaks through the covers for four - and completely flummoxed him to hit middle-stump.
Shortly afterwards, in the fourth Test at Sydney, with England leading 2-1, Bosanquet sealed the series with a spell of six wickets for 12 runs. In more than a century since only one English leg-spinner has had a field-day in a Test in Australia, Doug Wright, who took 7-105 in Sydney again, but in a losing cause in 1946-7.
Wrist-spinners meanwhile have proliferated in Australia, almost like rabbits - two dozen of which were exported in the C19th from a Somerset farm to a relative who had emigrated to Victoria and wanted some furry reminders of home. Bosanquet’s Australian “offspring” have included Clarrie Grimmett and Bill O’Reilly as well as Benaud and Warne, all of whom might feature among the top dozen spinners of all time.
So if history is against England winning this Ashes series - they win only about one out of four in Australia - it is all the more against Crane. Yet he is a sparky lad, who transfers his nervous energy into the ball by ripping with his wrist as well as fingers, rather than rolling it from the front of his hand as many English leg-spinners have done, most notably Tich Freeman. The second highest first-class wicket-taker of all time, with no less than 3,776, Freeman had two Ashes tours in the 1920s and was so ineffectual - his leg-break skidding through rather than turning - he took only eight expensive wickets.
Crane has yet to be given the benefit of Warne’s advice, in spite of their shared Hampshire background. “There has been a crack at trying to tee it up, but he's a very busy man and I've got to get used to that,” Crane said with possibly a hint of irony. “Hopefully one day in the future I can have a bowl with him, but at the moment it hasn't happened.”
So Crane has had to be content with the tutelage of Stuart MacGill, who in spite of being Warne’s contemporary took 208 Test wickets himself with wristspin - which is exactly 100 more than the most by an England leg-spinner, Wright’s 108. “Absolutely he's had a big influence,” Crane said. “Stu's been great and last winter I worked really hard and got a lot out of it (when Crane was playing for the Gordon club in Sydney). We had a great relationship, and he played a big part in me playing a Shield game.
“He is as passionate as anyone I've seen when they talk about bowling and that came across even when I just spoke to him over coffee. We worked on a couple of technical things but a lot of it was mental with him and he was an amazing help. I know they (Australian batsmen) are going to come after me, so it is about holding my nerve and getting them out in the end.”
It was his selection to represent New South Wales earlier this year - the first England player to play in the Sheffield Shield since the 1990s, and NSW’s first overseas player since the great Imran Khan - which made Crane’s inclusion in this Ashes squad a reasonable bet, not a foolishly romantic notion. He took five wickets against South Australia in Sydney, so he is already familiar with the fifth Test venue.
“When I was working with Stu, he was very keen on letting me know what a big deal it was to play for New South Wales and I'm very appreciative I had the chance. That was a big game,” Crane said. “They were trying to qualify for the finals and I don't think it crossed anyone's mind (that he would be chosen for the Ashes squad, with the benefit of this priceless experience.)
Owing to Moeen Ali’s side-strain, Crane is due to play England’s second warm-up game in Adelaide. “It just confirms that I have to prepare for every single game like I'm going to play. I feel like if I was called upon tomorrow, I'd be confident to go out and play.”
A couple of years ago the standard of spin bowling in county cricket was arguably the lowest it has ever been. Now a quartet of leg-spinners who give it a rip are appearing in Crane, and Josh Poysden who was born in the same Sussex town of Shoreham-on-Sea and has represented the Lions, and Lancashire’s Matt Parkinson and Derbyshire’s Matt Critchley. So Bosanquet’s offspring are beginning to proliferate in England, if not quite like rabbits.