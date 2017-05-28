England youngsters edge past Barbarians in frustrating encounter at Twickenham

Twenty-four hours after the thrilling Premiership final between Exeter and Wasps on the same ground, England’s nervous victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham was a far more dull affair.

As forgettable as it was for those in attendance, it wasn’t for England new boy Nathan Earle, who scored his first international try on his first appearance for the senior side.

Eddie Jones named eight debutants in total in an England side averaging 23 years of age and they looked every bit as raw as that suggested, with George Ford’s boot the difference between the sides for the majority of the game – as it would be, with the Barbarians refusing to kick any of their penalties.

Australia’s Adam Ashley-Cooper kept the mercurial Baa Baas within touching distance, much to the frustration of Jones, who is so used to his side blowing teams away at home.

But ultimately it was another debut to remember for Nick Isiekwe who put the game beyond reach to secure a scrappy victory.

Francois Steyn is brought down by George Ford (Getty)

The Baa Baas stayed true to their rugby-playing traditions from the offset, trying to run the ball at the first opportunity from their five-metre line – only to be repelled by England’s white wall.

All eyes were on Alex Goode, the Saracens full-back Jones has so strangely overlooked for England selection after questioning his credentials as a “great Test player”, who was lining up for the Barbarians.

And it was the 29-year-old who helped launch the first scintillating attack as he released Fiji winger Timoci Nagusa to turn defence into attack by dancing from behind his own try-line to England’s own 22.

The Fijian nearly gave Goode a moment to remember after only seven minutes when he barged his way towards the corner before releasing the Saracens man who couldn’t quite gather the ball to touch down.

For all their invention, ingenuity and early dominance, it was the Baa Baas who were carved open by some beautiful running rugby as Jonny May and Mike Brown combined to release Earle who exchanged passes with fellow debutant Sam James to give himself a day to remember. Ford added the extras and England were, against the run of play, ahead after 17 minutes.

Adam Ashley-Cooper goes over for the Barbarians (Getty)

Earle nearly doubled the score three minutes later but lost the ball forward at the crucial moment with Sam Underhill waiting to take advantage.

