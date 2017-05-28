Rugby Union: England youngsters impress against lacklustre Barbarians

England's fringe players showed their worth as Eddie Jones' side prepared for their tour of Argentina with a 28-14 win over the Barbarians.

Eddie Jones' inexperienced England side gave him plenty to ponder with an impressive 28-14 victory over a rather flat Barbarians side at Twickenham on Sunday.

With a glut of regulars missing due to the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand - as well as Saturday's Premiership final between Wasps and Exeter Chiefs - Jones had to rely on Nathan Earle and Nick Isiekwe to secure the win.

Saracen winger Earle opened the scoring early on, sliding over down the right at the culmination of a slick move also involving Jonny May and Sam James.

George Ford added the extras - the first of 13 points he would accumulate with the boot - before knocking over two penalties to take England into the interval with a 13-0 lead.

Adam Ashley-Cooper's try four minutes into the second-half reduced the deficit, before Jeremy Thrush's try was correctly disallowed.

England rallied and 19-year-old Isiekwe marked his senior international debut with a try.

Joe Tekori's late effort appeared to have ensured the Barbarians would finish on a high, but it was not to be as Danny Care wrapped up another fine move in the final minute as England prepared for their tour of Argentina in winning fashion.