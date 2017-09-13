English clubs the top spenders in £2.75 billion record-breaking summer transfer window

Summer spending reached new heights among Europe's big five leagues in the latest transfer window, with English sides topping the chart

English clubs spent more than double the amount on transfer fees in the summer window than any other league in Europe, according to FIFA.

Despite the recent transfer period seeing Neymar become the world-record signing with a €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain and Ousmane Dembele make a big-money switch to Barcelona, it is the English top-flight that remains the biggest spender.

FIFA's analysis of the big five countries - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - shows clubs reached a new level of spending in the summer, with a total of $3.67 billion (£2.75bn) - a 31.7% increase on last year, though the number of deals only went up by 6.2%.

English sides were responsible for more than a third of that total, splashing out $1.4bn (£1bn) on a total of 526 players, and recouping $477m (£358m) in sales.

Manchester City spent over £200m to add to Pep Guardiola's side, while Manchester United and Chelsea also both spent well over £100m in total.

La Liga were the next biggest spenders, giving out $639.5m (£480m) in fees, but the $752.3m (£565m) they made in receipts is more than any other country, and is the only country to bring in more money than they spent.

With PSG's lavish spending, Monaco selling the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Lyon making big profit on Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso, French clubs had a busy close-season.

Collectively, they spent $604.1m (£455m), even though there were fewer incoming transfers to France than any other country, while they brought in $579.4m (£435m).

Germany and Italy were the only countries not to surpass their previous record spending figures, $519m (£391m) and $506.8m (£382m) respectively.