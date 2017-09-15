BET.co.za: English Premier League Preview

English Premier League Matchday 5 kicks off tonight as coastal minnows Bournemouth, and Brighton do battle in the south of England

It’s early days, but this is already a fixture that the managers will be desperate to claim all 3 points from.

Friday Night Lights

Bournemouth have lost all 4 Premier League fixtures thus far but their last 2 were against Manchester City and Arsenal. BET.co.za is offering 2.25 on the draw in this match under lights on Friday night where a high-scoring draw looks a distinct possibility.

Matchday Multiples

A possible multiple will be to bet on Liverpool and Tottenham slipping up at home against Burnley and Swansea respectively, along with a rare Arsenal win at Chelsea. If you want to go slightly less risky, backing Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United to claim home wins this weekend will show a decent return.

Main Event - Chelsea vs Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

Sunday 17 September

Kickoff 14:30 (GMT + 2)

Chelsea and Arsenal square off on Sunday in the main event of this weekend’s Premier League action as the focus sharpens on an early season London derby. Defending champions Chelsea have steadied the ship after an opening day defeat to Burnley but visitors Arsenal continue to look a troubled unit under boss Arsène Wenger.

The omens aren’t good for Arsenal who haven’t won a league match away at Chelsea since October 2011. Encouragingly, though, Wenger got the better of opposite number Antonio Conte twice last season, most notably in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

As far as team news is concerned, Eden Hazard might be ready to start his first game of the season for the Blues and Gary Cahill returns from suspension. For Arsenal, Frances Coquelin and Santi Cazorla are long term absentees but the first team regulars who got a rest in midweek in the Europa League should return.

