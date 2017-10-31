English statistician secures extra Brazil goal for Gabriel Jesus

An English football statistician has helped convince FIFA to amend their records and award Gabriel Jesus an extra goal for Brazil.

Gabriel struck twice in a 3-0 win over Ecuador on his international debut in a September 2016 World Cup qualifier but FIFA ruled his first as an own goal by Walter Ayovi, who deflected the forward’s near-post effort into the net.

Match reports from both the referee and the match commissioner recorded it as an own goal, but CONMEBOL records showed Gabriel as the scorer.

56-year-old Brazil fan and keen statistician Dennis Woods of Essex spotted the discrepancy and took it to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), who in turn took the case to FIFA.

On Tuesday, world football’s governing body confirmed it would amend its records and award the goal to Gabriel.

Woods’ intervention ensures Gabriel Jesus now has seven goals for Brazil, taking him one clear of Neymar and Paulinho as the Selecao’s top scorer under current coach Tite.

