English women's rugby players lend support to Irish protest
Stars of England women's rugby are lending their support to a protest in support of the Ireland team after news emerged that the Irish Rugby Football Union would be appointing a new head coach on a part-time contract to cover the 2018 Six Nations.
The protesting players believe that this six-month cotract is a downgrading of the resources given to the women's XVs game in Ireland. The IRFU strongly refute this.
The protest began with Irish women's club sides wearing wristbands with the hashtag #legacy at their All Ireland League fixtures this weekend. This refers to the players questioning what the legacy is from the Women's Rugby World Cup, which was held in Ireland in August.
The Wasps FC Ladies side that beat Loughborough Lightning 45-5 on Saturday in the Premier 15s wore wrist strapping with #legacy written on it and a photograph was shared across social media. Ireland international hooker Sarah Mimnagh plays for Wasps.
Wasps' support for the Irish XVs players was welcomed by internationals including Cliodhna Moloney on social media. Meanwhile, a number of Irish media outlets, including the Irish Times, reported on the solidarity shown by the Premier 15s side.
@Waspsladies get behind Ireland Women in support of the #legacy#womensrugby#onceawasp@mimnagh_sarah@kallett1pic.twitter.com/RorZoppKhK— Wasps Ladies (@Waspsladies) October 22, 2017
England fly-half-cum-centre Amber Reed, who plays for Bristol Ladies in the Premier 15s alongside Claire Molloy, Ireland captain during the World Cup, tweeted her support.
Powerful message. Congratulations @cantwelll#Legacyhttps://t.co/HwMykIwhr0— Amber Reed (@avreed12) October 22, 2017
Ireland endured a disappointing World Cup campaign finishing eighth, which saw Tom Tierney step down from his role as head coach, although he remains employed by the IRFU.
When the governing body posted an advertisement for the role of Ireland women's XVs head coach on a "part-time" and "casual" basis this immediately prompted disapproval from players past and present. Stalwart centre Jenny Murphy took to Twitter to say: "A kick in the teeth for players. So much progress made by other nations and we take five steps backwards."
There is a sense from the protesting players that the IRFU are prioritising sevens rugby over XVs.
The IRFU released a statement expressing that the coaching resources were not being downgraded as Tierney's role had been shared across both XVs and sevens.
#legacy? #ActuallyBringItpic.twitter.com/xCQi0kePz7— Ailis Egan (@AilisEgan) October 22, 2017
"Contrary to recent comment, the IRFU has not downgraded the coaching role in relation to the Ireland Women's team. While the outgoing coach was employed on a full-time basis, he was, as confirmed in the announcement of his appointment in December 2014 a shared resource across the Women's XVs and Sevens programmes. He was not exclusively employed as a full-time Ireland Women's XVs coach.
"The IRFU confirms that it is in the process of reviewing the entire structure of the women's game in order to develop the next long-term strategy as we build to the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup, and beyond.
"Based on the experience of the most recent structure, which saw the sharing of time between the Women's XVs and Sevens programmes, the IRFU is seeking to appoint a coach on an interim basis, to work exclusively with the Ireland Women's XV team, until the end of the 2018 Women's Six Nations. As confirmed already, this coaching position will be re-examined fully after the tournament, as part of the wider IRFU review."
Fairplay for the support @Waspsladies#legacy? #wsport#wrugby#futurehttps://t.co/iii8Bkl6pS— Cliodhna Moloney (@cmoloney3) October 21, 2017
The statement also emphasised the need to grow the women's game from the bottom up and mentioned the various extra supports that had been put in place.
"At a recent press conference in Dublin, Performance Director, David Nucifora spoke of the need to examine the women's game from grassroots level up. This will ensure appropriate levels of competition in the domestic game, and foster the development of players with international potential.
"The Women's programme has received a significant increase in investment in recent years, with a full-time Director of Rugby and a full-time Women's programme manager as well as back-room resources such as strength and conditioning, physio and nutrition professionals.
"The person who takes on the Ireland Women's XVs team coaching role will work with, and report into, the Director of Rugby.
"It is important that, on conclusion of the on-going review, the IRFU is in a position to appoint staff, including a head coach, full-time if necessary, who can deliver to the long-term strategy identified."
Despite these pledges of support from the union, the #legacy protest went ahead.