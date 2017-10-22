English women's rugby players lend support to Irish protest

Stars of England women's rugby are lending their support to a protest in support of the Ireland team after news emerged that the Irish Rugby Football Union would be appointing a new head coach on a part-time contract to cover the 2018 Six Nations.

The protesting players believe that this six-month cotract is a downgrading of the resources given to the women's XVs game in Ireland. The IRFU strongly refute this.

The protest began with Irish women's club sides wearing wristbands with the hashtag #legacy at their All Ireland League fixtures this weekend. This refers to the players questioning what the legacy is from the Women's Rugby World Cup, which was held in Ireland in August.

The Wasps FC Ladies side that beat Loughborough Lightning 45-5 on Saturday in the Premier 15s wore wrist strapping with #legacy written on it and a photograph was shared across social media. Ireland international hooker Sarah Mimnagh plays for Wasps.

Wasps' support for the Irish XVs players was welcomed by internationals including Cliodhna Moloney on social media. Meanwhile, a number of Irish media outlets, including the Irish Times, reported on the solidarity shown by the Premier 15s side.

England fly-half-cum-centre Amber Reed, who plays for Bristol Ladies in the Premier 15s alongside Claire Molloy, Ireland captain during the World Cup, tweeted her support.

Ireland endured a disappointing World Cup campaign finishing eighth, which saw Tom Tierney step down from his role as head coach, although he remains employed by the IRFU.