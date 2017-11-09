Eni Aluko 'disappointed and surprised' by lack of support from England players

Eni Aluko is "disappointed and surprised" by the lack of support she has received from her England team-mates over her allegations against former Lionesses manager Mark Sampson.

Aluko said Sampson had made a racially discriminatory remark to her in November 2014, something which was eventually found proven after three separate inquiries. He was also found to have used discriminatory language towards another England player, Drew Spence, although he was sacked in September this year over a separate safeguarding matter.

Aluko has spoken to her international team-mates at her club side Chelsea but says beyond that, she has heard very little.

And she questioned whether the togetherness the Lionesses squad speak about is real or "just a hashtag on Twitter".

"I've had a lot of support from other countries: Norway, Sweden, France, particularly the United States girls," Aluko told BBC Sport.

Eniola Aluko answers questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee